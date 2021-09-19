Adler: What were they thinking? Origins of the right to privacy

Prior to the American Revolution, there was scant evidence of a right to be secure in one’s home from unreasonable search and seizure. English law and practice permitted governmental ransacking of private homes and places of business upon the flimsiest pretexts of illegal possessions, especially whenever the prospects for British revenue gleaned from taxation schemes were at stake.

Through the mists of time, we can discern a tradition that forges a path to the Fourth Amendment and the right to privacy. The majestic Magna Carta, written in 1215, and exalted as the basis for English liberty, as well as the legal conceptions of due process and equal protection, both fundamental to American Constitutionalism, was linked in the 16th Century to the fiction that a man’s home is his castle.

A clerk of the Privy Council — Robert Beale — connected the dots in 1589, when he asked, rhetorically, what had happened to Chapter 39 of Magna Carta, which provided the basis for the law of the land, when agents of the prerogative courts could, on the basis of general search warrants, enter men’s homes, “break up chests and chambers” and cart away as evidence whatever they pleased. Beale’s conversion of Chapter 39 into a ban on general search warrants influenced Americans’ thinking about privacy rights in their homes.