Adler: What were they thinking? Ouster of Liz Cheney: Historic Implications for American Democracy

“Facts,” John Adams declared, “are stubborn things.” The founding generation was steeped in Enlightenment principles that exalted facts, reason and science over superstition, demagoguery and magic. Accordingly, they erected a scheme of government that dared to place confidence in the ability of the people to govern themselves through elected representatives who swear a solemn oath to defend the Constitution and its pillars: the rule of law, free and fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and safeguards to protect the nation and the integrity of elections from insurgents, rebels and the use of force.

The defense of our constitutional republic--and its most cherished principles-- from those who would upend it through false statements, misrepresentations and calculated distortions, has required diligence, energy and passion, since the dawn of the republic. It fell to the authors of the Federalist Papers--Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay—to repel the anti-federalists’ misrepresentations of the proposed Constitution, which they hoped to defeat during the great ratification debate in 1787-1788. Hamilton, for example, was at pains in Federalist Papers 69 and 75 to explain and defend the fact that the powers vested in the newly-minted presidency were sharply limited in number and scope and did not represent an embryonic monarchy, swollen with unlimited powers, as Patrick Henry tried to maintain in his effort to persuade Americans to reject the new constitutional system. Henry, given to hyperbole, was not above tactics of exaggeration and misrepresentation in trying to fool the citizenry into believing that the framers had erected an all-powerful federal government that would swallow up states, claims that Madison effectively rebutted.