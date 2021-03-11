Adler: What were they thinking? Separation of Powers and Checks and Balances

Liberty, always the North Star in Madison’s writings, was more effectively preserved through overlapping powers, which would enable separate branches to check one another in the exercise of authority. In this way, Madison introduced the rationale for the doctrine of checks and balances. In Federalist 51, Madison wrote that the security against the concentration of powers “consists in giving to those who administer each department the necessary constitutional means and personal motives to resist encroachments of the others.” In words made famous through repetition in classrooms across America, Madison declared, “ambition must be made to counteract ambition, the interest of the man must be connected with the constitutional rights of the place.”

The key to making checks and balances work effectively, the framers believed, lay in this scheme of “ambition to counteract ambition.” In this emphasis, the founders relied on a brilliant psychological insight, culled from theorists across the centuries, into the minds of politicians. Politicians desired power; the more power they acquired, the more they desired. The appetite was great. The framers thus drew upon the “dark side’ of a politician’s nature and turned this vice into a virtue, making it work to the advantage of constitutional government.