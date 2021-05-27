Adler: What were they thinking? The Beguiling 10th Amendment

As a consequence, the Court delivered decisions that withdrew various subjects from the orbit of the national government and identified them as within the province of state authority. For example, in 1918, in Hammer v. Dagenhart, the Court prohibited Congress from enacting a law prohibiting the transportation in inter-state commerce of goods produced by child labor, on the theory that the state police power governed local manufacturing.

But the pendulum began to swing back toward the Marshall Court’s view and held that powers reserved to states could not be invoked to curtail federal authority. In 1941, in U.S. v. Darby, the Court declared: “The amendment states but a truism that all is retained which has not been surrendered. There is nothing in its adoption to suggest that it was more than declaratory of the relationship between the national and state governments as it had been established by the Constitution before the Amendment.”