Adler: What were they thinking? The importance of the Rule of Law

No phrase in our constitutional galaxy carries the majesty and prestige of the rule of law. Judges, lawyers and politicians invoke it. Scholars, diplomats and teachers express it. Citizens from Casper to Cheyenne to Centennial assert it. For most, the rule of law inspires awe, reverence and curiosity. To some, it is an enigma.

There is always some concern that this hallowed phrase — the rule of law — has been hollowed out, dulled by its reflexive repetition, devoid of a sense of its historical origins, purpose and indispensability to American Constitutionalism. Let us hope that those who hold office do not pay it mere lip service, through word and deed, that they would not render it trite, relegate it to the status of useful fiction and consign it to the category of cliché’.

A page of history will remind citizens that the American way of life — our rights and liberties and values — hangs on the preservation of the rule of law. All that we know as participants in self-governance, as advocates of limited government, opponents of arbitrary rule and defenders of equal protection of the laws, is directly traceable to the rule of law.