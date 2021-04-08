Adler: What were they thinking? The Personal Constitution: Embodied in the First Amendment

The “great object” of the Bill of Rights, James Madison had said, when introducing his draft of amendments to the House of Representatives, was to “limit and qualify the powers of Government,” for the purpose of making certain that none of the powers granted to the government could be exercised in forbidden fields, including religion. Since Congress was granted no authority to impose religious orthodoxy, or otherwise establish an official church or religion, the assertion that Congress could provide aid to religion in general would mean that the First Amendment was actually “adding” powers to the congressional arsenal. That view would contradict what Madison had said, that the First Amendment was intended to restrict Congress to the powers it possessed in Article I of the Constitution, and since it had no authority to legislate in the field of religion, it could not support religion on any basis. To assert that an express prohibition on power creates power is wholly arbitrary and without any merit.