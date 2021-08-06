Adler: What were they thinking? The Senate’s check on judicial nominations

Article II, section of the Constitution provides that the president “shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of Senate,” shall appoint “Judges of the supreme court.” The “appointment power” is a shared power, jointly exercised by the president and the Senate, and thus a vital cornerstone of the doctrine of checks and balances.

At the outset of the founding, it was assumed by political actors and commentators that the Senate would likely defer to the president’s judgment unless there were clear reasons why a nominee should be defeated. In Federalist No. 76, Alexander Hamilton explained the Senate’s likely deference: “As their dissent might cast a kind of stigma upon the individual rejected, and might have the appearance of a reflection upon the judgment of the Chief magistrate, it is not likely that their sanction would often be refused, where there were not special and strong reasons for the refusal.” Justice Joseph Story, one of the greatest scholars ever to hold a seat on the Supreme Court, observed in his magisterial three volume commentary on the Constitution: “The more common error (if there shall be any) will be too great a facility to yield to the executive wishes, as a means of personal, or popular failure.”