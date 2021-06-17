Adler: What were they thinking? To regulate in the last resort

Nearly 20 state legislatures, dominated by Republicans, have passed, or are considering passage, of roughly 60 bills that will make it much more difficult for minorities to vote. The rationale—“securing the vote”—reflects their view, demonstrably false, as we have seen, that the 2020 election was rife with significant fraud, which, in their estimation, requires reform measures to protect the “integrity” of American elections. Democrats, however, believe these measures represent an exercise in voter suppression.

The constitutional issue is one of great moment for our nation. Voting rights—the hallmark of American Democracy—must be preserved lest our system melt into a form of government unrecognizable in our history and law.

Readers may quarrel over the issue of whether the “For the People Act” is politically wise or desirable from a policy standpoint or whether it satisfies the needs of our democracy. But there is no question that Congress, as Hamilton, Madison and the rest of the founders determined, possesses the ultimate constitutional authority to regulate the time and manner of congressional elections.

David Adler, PHD, is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the US Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com

