Adler: What were they thinking? Trump’s Claimed Reinstatement: A Constitutional Myth

Nevertheless, let’s consider the merits of Trump’s contention as a purely constitutional exercise, in accordance with centuries-old principles of legal and constitutional interpretation, deeply embedded in Anglo-American legal history.

The starting point for analysis, of course, is the text of the Constitution. Article II—the “executive article”—provides the means by which the president is elected. Section 1 states the details for the implementation of the Electoral College, the sole constitutional mechanism for electing a president.

Article II of the Constitution declares the eligibility requirements—age, residency and citizenship-- for someone seeking the White House. It is notable that it makes no mention whatever of a “reinstatement” mechanism for a former president.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified on February 10, 1967, improved Article II by filling in details for succession to the presidency. It takes account of the removal of the president from office, as in cases of impeachment, or because of his death, resignation or inability to discharge the duties of the office. But, again, there is in this provision, no mention of any mechanism for the reinstatement of a former president.