Adler: What were they thinking? Why the Rule of Law matters

We know what life looks like in a nation without rule of law principles. The world witnessed the horrors of 20th Century totalitarian regimes in Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia. Today, the list of authoritarian countries is growing and it includes, among others, Russia, China, North Korea and Syria.

What is life like in such nations? The exercise of unlimited, unrestrained and unaccountable governmental power. Arbitrary, unpredictable governance guided only by the passions, preferences and prejudices of those in power. No rights, just privileges-- granted and withdrawn in accordance with the passing whims of rulers. No right to life, liberty or property. No due process of law. No right to counsel and no right to a judicial hearing. No freedom of speech, religion, press or assembly. You get the picture.

America’s founders might have traveled that path, but as children of The Enlightenment, they embraced evolving principles of republicanism that rejected traditional views of authority and exalted freedom, dignity and opportunity. They ushered into the life of the new nation, the daily practice of the rule of law through implementation of newly-minted laws and constitutional provisions, along with expectations of a citizenry willing to absorb, practice and defend its ideals.