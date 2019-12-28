Aengst: A decade of compromise led to a million acres of Northern Rockies land and water protections

As we close out the decade, it’s a good time to reflect on past conservation successes and opportunities ahead. Over the past ten years, local citizens and conservation organizations succeeded in legislatively protecting nearly a million acres of public lands across the Northern Rockies.

While the early 21st century was often marred by winner-take-all land disputes, this gave way to more collaborative approaches. By 2009, we saw an array of conservation wins, including designation of the Owyhee Canyonlands Wilderness in Idaho, passage of the Wyoming Range Legacy Act and over 400 miles designated wild and scenic in the headwaters of the Snake River. That momentum propelled continued collaborative efforts into the 2010s.

Congressmen from both political parties, representing some of the least-populated and most public-lands-rich states, agreed to take up public land proposals crafted by their constituents. Ranchers and loggers sat down with conservationists; competing recreation interests started working together, all hashing out their differences.