Alexander: As Wyoming contemplates deregulation, consider what happened in Texas

Big companies are always trying to increase their profits by using their power to get lawmakers to do their bidding. Those politicians, in turn, often promise constituents that proposed changes will help them in various ways like lowering their cost of living or bringing new business to their community. Such as been the tactics employed over the years to convince voters to embrace energy deregulation, the process by which a state ends the monopoly enjoyed by the public utility that generates electricity to allow customers to select from multiple power sources driven by market-pricing. To date, 15 states have adopted some form of deregulation — with dubious results. Now lawmakers in Wyoming are debating a similar move.

It makes sense that Wyoming and other states are looking to grow their economies by accommodating industry. In Wyoming, the industry that seems most aggressive in advancing deregulation is cryptocurrency, an encryption-algorithm-based digital currency requiring an extensive infrastructure that needs enormous amounts of electricity to operate. Crypto companies argue deregulation helps both industry and the average consumer.

But however beneficial new business might be to an economy, consumers should not ignore the risks inherent in demonopolizing a public utility. As Public Service Commissioner Mary Throne put it at a recent hearing, “We…want to avoid the dreaded unintended consequences” of changing the status quo. A spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power was blunter: “We are not in support of the deregulated concept.” Critics of deregulation point to two reasons for their opposition. First, after deregulation takes effect, on average consumers pay more for electricity, not less as promised by deregulation proponents. Second — and even more concerning — the delivery of electricity in a deregulated market is less reliable than it is in a regulated market.

Just ask the people of Texas, which deregulated in 1999. For four days in February 2021, Texas suffered under an Arctic blast caused by winter storm Uri that was so severe the state’s power grid collapsed, leaving Texans without electricity. The consequences were catastrophic: $100 billion in damages and, according to news sources, 750 people dead. Plus, for the month of February, because the market-driven price of power skyrocketed, Texans were left with astronomical electricity bills — $11 billion worth statewide. Price spikes would not have occurred if Texas had been regulated. What’s more, the cause of the tragedy would likely have been avoided. The grid crashed because natural gas pipelines were not winterized, a precaution that would have been required in a regulated market. The pipelines are still not winterized, so it’s only a matter of time until disaster strikes again.

Texans may have seen their power costs shoot up drastically in February 2021, but the price of electricity is higher in the state in general. According to The Wall Street Journal, a recent study showed that in the two decades since Texas deregulated customers paid $28 billion more for electricity than if the state had remained regulated. Then again, states across the country, from California to Illinois to New York, have seen energy costs for consumers rise because of deregulation.

Today in Europe, energy price hikes are so high governments that once embraced deregulation are now abandoning it. “European governments are taking back control of these vital functions,” The New York Times reported in September. “Record-high energy prices…are prompting lawmakers to discard economic orthodoxy and undo years of painstaking deregulation.” Perhaps Wyoming lawmakers should heed the warning — and not buy into the deregulation myth in the first place.