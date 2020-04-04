Anderson: A book for our coronavirus times

Reading about the mashup of ordinary tea and romance in a time of sheer wartime terror helps right now. And, for me, the drama of getting my hands on the book was worth it alone. I called Wind City Books, paid over the phone, then parked in the alley beside the store and called to let them know I was there. An employee rushed out to my car with a brown bag containing the book and put it in the car. No physical contact. It must have looked like a drug deal and in a way it was. I need my drug of books right now more than ever.