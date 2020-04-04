Anderson: A book for our coronavirus times

Perspective helps when life is flipped upside down – like during a pandemic. So, each night, after I’ve learned all I can about the day’s coronavirus death count, jobless numbers and heroics by nurses and doctors, I go on a time-travel trip to England in 1940.
Why? Because misery loves company. And because a terrific new book “The Splendid and the Vile” is taking me on a spellbinding day-by-day journey into a city under 9-11 type assault every night (save one) for 77 days. Our 14 days of house-arrest already seem like a lifetime, so I have a new appreciation for what 77 days under siege felt like when Germany relentlessly bombed London in 1940.
The death toll of civilians in London in the Blitz that went on for a full eight months was 30,000; one million houses were destroyed and on any given night, about 180,000 people took shelter in the London Underground. Nobody was getting much sleep. Neighbors went out in the morning to find the house next to theirs a pile of rubble.
But people were writing daily journals with the kind of details that nobody could dream up. The brilliant, fearless prime minister Winston Churchill wandered the halls of 10 Downing Street during bombings wearing a red dressing gown, a helmet and slippers with pom-poms. He held dire war planning sessions while in his bed, occasionally stopping the talk of how to fight German troops expected on the beaches any day now by gazing adoringly at his black cat Nelson sleeping at the foot of his bed and murmuring, “Cat, darling.”
This from the man who could rally his country in the most hopeless of times with such words as “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.” This illustrates why we should never assume that a red dressing gown and fuzzy slippers make the man.
Sprinkled amid accounts of the near destruction of Britain’s airplane production and thrilling aerial fights between British Spitfires and German Messerschmitts are stories of people simply living through the war. A short chapter called “Teatime” describes the urgent high-level discussions about whether to ration tea. As a top adviser wrote to Churchill with surprising empathy, “The women who do all their own housework and charwomen rely exclusively on tea for stimulant. It would be an understatement to call tea their principal luxury; it is their sole luxury.” The book’s author Erik Larson described tea as the “one universal balm for the trauma of a war…the thing that helped people cope.”
Another terrific chapter tucked in between desperate accounts of England’s pleas for battleships from the U.S. covers how London’s youth were having the time of their lives in the face of death.
“It was God’s gift to naughty girls, for from the moment the sirens went, they were not expected to get home until morning when the ‘all clear’ sounded,” wrote British actress Theodora Rosling.
Reading about the mashup of ordinary tea and romance in a time of sheer wartime terror helps right now. And, for me, the drama of getting my hands on the book was worth it alone. I called Wind City Books, paid over the phone, then parked in the alley beside the store and called to let them know I was there. An employee rushed out to my car with a brown bag containing the book and put it in the car. No physical contact. It must have looked like a drug deal and in a way it was. I need my drug of books right now more than ever.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!