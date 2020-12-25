Anderson: A goat wants your Christmas tree

Here’s a solution to one of life’s persistent questions; what to do with the Christmas tree. My friend and goat-whisperer Jessica asked for our leftover tree, since it’s of the pristine variety harvested in the forest above Sinks Canyon near Lander. No flocking or fire retardant on this baby. Research informed me that pine is good for worm control plus has fiber and vitamin C. Why don’t we just eat our tree for New Year’s dinner ourselves?
I’m thrilled to contribute to her goat-milking enterprise, but I’m saving a bit of the tree for our own new goat, Ragtime. He arrived along with miniature horse Cowboy Joe for the winter and has shown initiative when it comes to food.
When Ragtime and Cowboy Joe joined the big horse Boone in our field, Boone immediately began bossing them around and trying to take all the food. Not to be outsmarted by a gelding, we started putting four piles of food in the corral for the three animals. When Boone chases the others away from their piles, they obligingly leave to go eat his food. The three run around in a nice dinner theatre performance, grabbing hay from one pile and then moving on like a game of duck-duck-goose. Because there are four piles, nobody is starving from their round robin routine, I assure you.
But soon Ragtime the goat just gave up on this rodeo. With a sigh you could hear from the house, he gracefully stepped between the corral bars and walked over to the haystack to help himself, gazing triumphantly with his goat eyes at the others who were confined to the corral watching him at his dinner buffet. When he’d eaten enough, he waddled back to the others inside the corral. Goats go where they want to go, and big bulky horses get left behind. There’s some prairie justice in that.
I’m living the Christmas dream I first imagined when I heard John Denver’s “Christmas for Cowboys” from his “Rocky Mountain Christmas” album. When it was released in 1975, I was trying to make sense of Christmas in California, which was very mild and beautiful, but for me, all wrong. I grew up with Pennsylvania seasons and going to the beach on Christmas just wasn’t my cup of tea. So, I was only partly joking when I said I moved to Wyoming where I could wear clothes from L.L. Bean again.
The years I lived in California permanently set me up to treasure even the coldest, bleakest December day in Wyoming. I happily put on boots or skis and trudge out to the corral to feed our motley crew. One favorite Wyoming Christmas was spent with pre-teen Anna decorating her horse’s corral in hopes of winning the decorating contest and a free month’s corral rent. Someone else won, but it was one of my favorite Christmas memories — mucky boots, ice cold hands, the scent of manure and all. So, in that spirit, each year I torment my family by dragging out the John Denver album and serenading us all with the words,
“The wind sings a hymn as we bow down to pray
It’s Christmas for cowboys and wide-open plains.
So many gifts have been opened today
Ours is the sky and the wide-open range.”
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming by choice.