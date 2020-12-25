Anderson: A goat wants your Christmas tree

Here’s a solution to one of life’s persistent questions; what to do with the Christmas tree. My friend and goat-whisperer Jessica asked for our leftover tree, since it’s of the pristine variety harvested in the forest above Sinks Canyon near Lander. No flocking or fire retardant on this baby. Research informed me that pine is good for worm control plus has fiber and vitamin C. Why don’t we just eat our tree for New Year’s dinner ourselves?

I’m thrilled to contribute to her goat-milking enterprise, but I’m saving a bit of the tree for our own new goat, Ragtime. He arrived along with miniature horse Cowboy Joe for the winter and has shown initiative when it comes to food.

When Ragtime and Cowboy Joe joined the big horse Boone in our field, Boone immediately began bossing them around and trying to take all the food. Not to be outsmarted by a gelding, we started putting four piles of food in the corral for the three animals. When Boone chases the others away from their piles, they obligingly leave to go eat his food. The three run around in a nice dinner theatre performance, grabbing hay from one pile and then moving on like a game of duck-duck-goose. Because there are four piles, nobody is starving from their round robin routine, I assure you.