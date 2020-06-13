Anderson: A great way to burn canaries

Yet, I know a major job of the parent is to entertain the young son or daughter with hopeless spellcheck and messaging issues. Just last week our daughter asked if her dad had a medical problem after he sent her a string of emojis including a smiling figure with tongue hanging out, applauding hands, a question mark, a character wearing a medical mask and a stick of dynamite. Interestingly he had chosen the emojis intentionally to describe his mood. A medical problem might have been preferable.

Spellcheck is one bad consequence of technology, but not as bad as automated phone options when you are seeking help and want to throw the phone down on the floor, shouting “Just give me a human, I beg of you!”

Trying to reach a pharmacy, I was stumped by options of “Press one if you are a physician” and “Press two to refill a prescription.” What if you want to know if the doctor ever got back to the pharmacist with a renewed prescription that you ran out of days ago? Having already left two electronic messages asking for help, I gave up and called the doctor myself, finally finding a sympathetic human on the line.