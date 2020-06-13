Anderson: A great way to burn canaries

If a person were doing opposition research on me for some reason, they could find plenty of questionable material in my online messages. And none of the mistakes are my fault. I blame Spellcheck for nearly every embarrassing thing I’ve written in an electronic communication.
My latest mistaken communication could get me in trouble with some of my favorite people – birdwatchers. A friend sent along a video of a plaza with about 20 pink exercise bikes arrayed in a row. People climbed on them and began to pedal, which produced a light show of a handsome, dancing man on a facing building. As they pedaled, he began tossing off his clothes. Woman shoved others from the bikes to keep up the pace as the light show man stepped out of sight and tossed his last item of clothes in front of the crowd.
The next shot of the video is of the shocked bicyclers as he reappears. But he wasn’t, as expected, totally nude because he was holding a sign in front of himself that read “Congratulations. You just burned 2,000 calories.”
Searching for an appropriate, yet dignified response, I replied “Great way to burn calories,” or so I thought. I realized after I hit “send” that I actually wrote “Great way to burn canaries.” Gross. I immediately informed the group that received the email that I would never, ever burn harmless little yellow birds.
When will I learn to proofread messages before I send them?
Yet, I know a major job of the parent is to entertain the young son or daughter with hopeless spellcheck and messaging issues. Just last week our daughter asked if her dad had a medical problem after he sent her a string of emojis including a smiling figure with tongue hanging out, applauding hands, a question mark, a character wearing a medical mask and a stick of dynamite. Interestingly he had chosen the emojis intentionally to describe his mood. A medical problem might have been preferable.
Spellcheck is one bad consequence of technology, but not as bad as automated phone options when you are seeking help and want to throw the phone down on the floor, shouting “Just give me a human, I beg of you!”
Trying to reach a pharmacy, I was stumped by options of “Press one if you are a physician” and “Press two to refill a prescription.” What if you want to know if the doctor ever got back to the pharmacist with a renewed prescription that you ran out of days ago? Having already left two electronic messages asking for help, I gave up and called the doctor myself, finally finding a sympathetic human on the line.
A sadist writes the choices for all credit card company recordings, I’m convinced. When I want to know if the card will work while traveling abroad, it’s hard to choose between “Press one for stolen or lost card” or “Press two for card balance.” Things are rarely that simple. “Press three for a shoulder to cry on” would be my preferred choice. I could help the credit card companies market their cards more effectively than their current pitches involving complicated and ultimately worthless bonus points.
Send me an application for a card which guarantees that a human will answer all phone calls, and I’m yours.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!