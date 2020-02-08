Anderson: A tale of two snowfalls

But it was my cat Simba who really hit the wall with the snow. He lives outside or in the garage most of the time except when he’s invited inside. He was so desperate to come in and snooze by the fire that he pulled open the screen door on the deck with his little cat paws so he could stand on his hind legs and pound on the inner door, making sure that we could hear him and obey his command promptly. Normally he just taps loudly and persistently on the front glass door, but the drift was too deep there, so he improvised by running to the back of the house in snow drifts, leaping to get on the deck and opening a screen door.

And yet even the evil snow with its below zero wind chills didn’t force the other cat, Oreo, to act decisively. That cat has the “Do I really want to come inside” dance mastered perfectly. I opened the door to invite her inside and she slowly approached. Then she stopped and stretched first one back leg and then the other. I was holding the door open to the frozen outside while this drama slowly unfolded. In desperation I closed the door on the icy wind, so she came closer and meowed pitifully. I opened it again and she backed up to stretch the front legs. Then she deigned to stroll into the house, which was five degrees colder than when the cat indecision began.

I saw a cartoon that captures this behavior. In it, St. Peter is opening the door to heaven for a cat, which steps in tentatively and out again. The caption is “Why cats need nine lives.”

