Anderson: A tale of two snowfalls

There’s good snow and there’s evil snow. We got both in Wyoming this week.
First, I’d like to rhapsodize about the ultra-light, fluffy snowfall of Thursday night that somehow fell straight down from the sky with no wind to send it sideways. What a sight it was, with moonlight filtering through the flakes as they fell. This definitely fit into the good snow category.
Because there was no wind, you could feel more than hear the hush of the snowfall. We don’t get that very often, so I just stood out in it, smelling the fresh moisture and marveling at the peacefulness. The only sound was the crunch of my boots as I walked.
The dogs were also entranced. I took them out for a walk at night and the golden retriever wanted to roll around endlessly and then lie in the snow, chewing on her rawhide. She just stretched out on her back like she was at a spa and considered 25 degrees to be beach weather. For her it was.
The evil snowfall was earlier in the week, windier and more treacherous than any I can remember. My friend who lives on Casper Mountain Road had nowhere left to dump the snow she has been plowing all winter. Her neighbor had to postpone a doctor’s appointment until the road opened and then get a motel room in Casper.
On three different days I drove the highway home to see a big sign warning, “Road closed ahead, Return to Casper.” It sounds so apocalyptic, reminiscent of the sign in Dante’s “Inferno” warning, “Abandon hope, all ye who enter here.” It was closed six miles from my house, so I wasn’t violating the law, by the way.
But it was my cat Simba who really hit the wall with the snow. He lives outside or in the garage most of the time except when he’s invited inside. He was so desperate to come in and snooze by the fire that he pulled open the screen door on the deck with his little cat paws so he could stand on his hind legs and pound on the inner door, making sure that we could hear him and obey his command promptly. Normally he just taps loudly and persistently on the front glass door, but the drift was too deep there, so he improvised by running to the back of the house in snow drifts, leaping to get on the deck and opening a screen door.
And yet even the evil snow with its below zero wind chills didn’t force the other cat, Oreo, to act decisively. That cat has the “Do I really want to come inside” dance mastered perfectly. I opened the door to invite her inside and she slowly approached. Then she stopped and stretched first one back leg and then the other. I was holding the door open to the frozen outside while this drama slowly unfolded. In desperation I closed the door on the icy wind, so she came closer and meowed pitifully. I opened it again and she backed up to stretch the front legs. Then she deigned to stroll into the house, which was five degrees colder than when the cat indecision began.
I saw a cartoon that captures this behavior. In it, St. Peter is opening the door to heaven for a cat, which steps in tentatively and out again. The caption is “Why cats need nine lives.”