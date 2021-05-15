Anderson: A toast to putting the community in college

The temperature was perfect, until it grew chilly. Clouds and sunlight drifted over the landscape while a breeze yanked the paper nametags right off lapels. People were hugging and laughing. I saw two who had received their COVID shots the same night I did at Mesa clinic and we toasted. Wow, how I’ve missed seeing the faces of a friendly group of all ages with a common interest, in this case, Casper College.

The story of Dana Van Burgh, Commitment to Excellence winner 2020, is a case study in what a college can mean to a community. He grew up so close to the future college campus that he hiked on the land before the college buildings were there. In his speech, he observed that at every point in his life, Casper College seemed to have the answer for him. Returning to Casper after college and time in the Air Force, he realized he needed a teaching certificate to teach geology. So naturally he got that at Casper College. Then when he needed biology classes, he went to the college. Later, he taught geology at the college, served on the Alumni Board and conducted interviews with local people to develop an oral history of the community for the CC Western History Center. Van Burgh started science programs for young people, taught science in junior high for 38 years, co-wrote a Casper Mountain Field Guide and won a Presidential Award for teaching. What he got from Casper College he more than returned to his hometown.