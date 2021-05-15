Anderson: A toast to putting the community in college

In a stroke of great timing, Casper College held its awards ceremony on the exact night when COVID-vaccinated people got the CDC go-ahead to go crazy and gather in person. So, on May 13 an actual (not virtual) lawn party took place at the college president’s awesome yard on a hill with a spectacular overlook toward Casper Mountain.
The temperature was perfect, until it grew chilly. Clouds and sunlight drifted over the landscape while a breeze yanked the paper nametags right off lapels. People were hugging and laughing. I saw two who had received their COVID shots the same night I did at Mesa clinic and we toasted. Wow, how I’ve missed seeing the faces of a friendly group of all ages with a common interest, in this case, Casper College.
The story of Dana Van Burgh, Commitment to Excellence winner 2020, is a case study in what a college can mean to a community. He grew up so close to the future college campus that he hiked on the land before the college buildings were there. In his speech, he observed that at every point in his life, Casper College seemed to have the answer for him. Returning to Casper after college and time in the Air Force, he realized he needed a teaching certificate to teach geology. So naturally he got that at Casper College. Then when he needed biology classes, he went to the college. Later, he taught geology at the college, served on the Alumni Board and conducted interviews with local people to develop an oral history of the community for the CC Western History Center. Van Burgh started science programs for young people, taught science in junior high for 38 years, co-wrote a Casper Mountain Field Guide and won a Presidential Award for teaching. What he got from Casper College he more than returned to his hometown.
Long-time Casper wrestling coach Jerry Quinlan was last year’s Distinguished Alumnus Award winner, also celebrated one year later last night for his career developing youthful talent. The 2021 Distinguished Alumna is Susie McMurry, a person helped on her way to success by attending Casper College, who then gave back directly to students through the McMurry Foundation. The mark of the foundation’s generosity is everywhere on campus, from the McMurry Mainstage in the Gertrude Krampert Theatre to the plaza at the Student Union and UW-Casper building. The difference she and her husband Mick make in the Casper community is immeasurable, but I’ll try. In addition to regular contributions to literally hundreds of service and arts organizations, the McMurry Foundation’s support for the Boys and Girls Club impacts some of young people most in need of a helping hand.
This year’s Commitment to Excellence winner, Linda Nix, summed up the multitude of fruitful community-college ties in her remark about how the college family includes a wide range of people who earned degrees, took classes, attended performances or benefited from business training and certificate programs, literacy and lifelong learning opportunities.
“If you claim us, we claim you,” she said.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming.