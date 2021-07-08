Anderson: Amos the burro busts loose in Montana

A sociable and friendly animal, Amos wasn’t happy with the situation. He’s handsome, clicker-trained and likes people, such a charmer that when Bobbi briefly considered finding him a home so he could stay in Wyoming, she immediately had a waiting list to adopt him, a list which included me. Because why wouldn’t you want to add a smart, friendly burro named Amos to your horse and goat posse?

In the end, it was impossible to leave beloved Amos behind. But Bobbi may have started to rethink that decision after a challenging night at the horse motel. The constant traffic on a noisy nearby railroad track was one thing. But as she wrote, the real challenge “was Amos trying to find a way to break out of the horse trailer. Off and on. All. Night. Long.” Little did she know what the burro had in mind for the morning. After an emergency run to get coffee after the restless night, the trailer was carefully opened to load up the other animals. Amos made a break for it, knocking Bobbi out of the way and frolicking with his hard-won freedom.