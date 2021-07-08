Anderson: Amos the burro busts loose in Montana

Now that travel has reemerged into our lives, it’s time to give awards for the most courageous and outlandish road trips. We know that traveling with kids is hard, hard work. Add in a few dogs and you’ve got a small rodeo. But a Wyoming horsewoman named Bobbi has shown everyone else up in her westward journey last week when the humans were outnumbered by animals 9 to 2.
There were cats snacking on popcorn, parallel parking of a long bed truck pulling a four-horse trailer and one frightening escape by a clever burro named Amos.
It started peaceably enough with cozy scenes of the small dog and one cat snuggled with the border collie Hootie in his bed, despite having beds of their own. Then another cat climbed out of her hiding place to snatch popcorn. The roster for the trip included: two dogs, three cats, three horses, one burro and two humans on their westward migration to re-locate from Wyoming to Oregon. They were split up into the truck pulling the horse trailer and a U-Haul truck, with one person driving each.
In this brave new world of post-Covid travel, I was surprised to find that easily more than half of motels now allow dogs. But for this particular journey, something special was required. A large horse motel in Missoula, Mont. had room for the 11 travelers, and they all settled down for a long night’s sleep, horses in a corral and the burro left alone in the trailer.
A sociable and friendly animal, Amos wasn’t happy with the situation. He’s handsome, clicker-trained and likes people, such a charmer that when Bobbi briefly considered finding him a home so he could stay in Wyoming, she immediately had a waiting list to adopt him, a list which included me. Because why wouldn’t you want to add a smart, friendly burro named Amos to your horse and goat posse?
In the end, it was impossible to leave beloved Amos behind. But Bobbi may have started to rethink that decision after a challenging night at the horse motel. The constant traffic on a noisy nearby railroad track was one thing. But as she wrote, the real challenge “was Amos trying to find a way to break out of the horse trailer. Off and on. All. Night. Long.” Little did she know what the burro had in mind for the morning. After an emergency run to get coffee after the restless night, the trailer was carefully opened to load up the other animals. Amos made a break for it, knocking Bobbi out of the way and frolicking with his hard-won freedom.
“Suddenly there’s an exuberant burro free at last! Although I had a halter on him in record time, a halter on a burro just doesn’t mean much,” wrote Amos’s exhausted owner. Never mind the highway on one side and the railroad track on the other. With strenuous shoves from two large men, Amos found his butt unceremoniously picked up and dumped into the trailer for the final leg of his journey.