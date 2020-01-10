Anderson: And a little cat shall lead them

With a nod and apology to the Old Testament for swiping the line that I changed from “a little child” to “a little cat,” my cat is a born leader. And no one knows it better than the two largish dogs that live with her.

On the one precious day so far in January when the wind died down, the temperature rose enough to allow a walk outdoors with the animals. The golden retriever and the black lab/schnauzer mix burst out of the gate and frolicked in the fields. They raced up our country road until the golden found a snowbank to roll in. She wiggled for a long time on her back, legs up in the air like a dead bug. The lab chased rabbit scents with wild abandon, happily failing to roust any rabbits from their homes. He was clearly smiling when he raised his snow-covered nose from beneath sagebrush and shook all over.

There was joyful leaping from the dogs, who clearly had felt cabin-bound. Their mood contrasted sharply with our smallest cat, Nala. She always comes on walks with them and acts like a cat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While they spent enough energy to light Casper for a week, she yawned and paused to look both ways before venturing onto the road. The dogs and I always walk close to one mile up the road and one mile back. The cat veers off our path after about five minutes and naps in some bushes while we huff and puff up the hill.