Anderson: And a little cat shall lead them

With a nod and apology to the Old Testament for swiping the line that I changed from “a little child” to “a little cat,” my cat is a born leader. And no one knows it better than the two largish dogs that live with her.
On the one precious day so far in January when the wind died down, the temperature rose enough to allow a walk outdoors with the animals. The golden retriever and the black lab/schnauzer mix burst out of the gate and frolicked in the fields. They raced up our country road until the golden found a snowbank to roll in. She wiggled for a long time on her back, legs up in the air like a dead bug. The lab chased rabbit scents with wild abandon, happily failing to roust any rabbits from their homes. He was clearly smiling when he raised his snow-covered nose from beneath sagebrush and shook all over.
There was joyful leaping from the dogs, who clearly had felt cabin-bound. Their mood contrasted sharply with our smallest cat, Nala. She always comes on walks with them and acts like a cat.
While they spent enough energy to light Casper for a week, she yawned and paused to look both ways before venturing onto the road. The dogs and I always walk close to one mile up the road and one mile back. The cat veers off our path after about five minutes and naps in some bushes while we huff and puff up the hill.
This January jaunt was no exception. After a vigorous two miles, we struggled against the wind that had suddenly come up on our return. Nala sauntered out from her napping spot and joined us. But she likes to be in front, which wasn’t hard, since the three of us were worn out by then. So, she led us home, like the alpha animal that she is.
It’s rare to see traffic on this road, but a pickup came up behind us and I coaxed the dogs over to the side. The cat was already there, having heard the truck before we did in time to safely dart away. We stood in a row beside the road according to height – me, the golden, the black lab and the cat, like we were watching a parade pass by. I didn’t know the person staring at us from the pickup, but I imagine he wondered about the strange pack of walking buddies lined up at the side of the road.
Back home, Nala found her brother Simba napping on the bathroom scale. He easily outweighs her by at least 10 pounds, but I couldn’t see what his weight registered because his bulky fluffiness covered the entire surface of the scale. She gave him a brief meow, as if to say, “You wouldn’t weigh so much if you came with us on walks.” He just kept napping and soon so was everyone else in our peaceable kingdom. Except me, because I had to turn on the laptop and write about all this.