Anderson: Cheering the 24-year-olds making waves

When I read about Patrick Mahomes’ well-deserved $503 million contract to play football for the Kansas City Chiefs, my first reaction was, “And he’s only 24 years old!” Same age as my daughter.

Aside from the issue of whether it’s worth the Chiefs’ investment (it is) and if all that money will go to his head (hoping he stays the big, generous kid he seems to be), I just love it. Mahomes is so good at what he does at such a young age, it makes me grin. It’s a joy to see people do what they love really well and not be jerks about it.

Having your boss recognize your potential to the tune of a half-billion dollars doesn’t hurt, either. “Kansas City, we’re just getting started. This is home” is what Mahomes had to say, focusing not on his own awesomeness, but on opportunity and belonging to one of the least glamorous of the NFL hometowns.

The Mahomes story sums up a lot of what loving sports can do for you. You keep being surprised each season at who rises and who falls, and if you’re a fan of the sport as well as of one team, you get to appreciate the underdogs who finally take home a big trophy.