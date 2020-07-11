Anderson: Cheering the 24-year-olds making waves

When I read about Patrick Mahomes’ well-deserved $503 million contract to play football for the Kansas City Chiefs, my first reaction was, “And he’s only 24 years old!” Same age as my daughter.
Aside from the issue of whether it’s worth the Chiefs’ investment (it is) and if all that money will go to his head (hoping he stays the big, generous kid he seems to be), I just love it. Mahomes is so good at what he does at such a young age, it makes me grin. It’s a joy to see people do what they love really well and not be jerks about it.
Having your boss recognize your potential to the tune of a half-billion dollars doesn’t hurt, either. “Kansas City, we’re just getting started. This is home” is what Mahomes had to say, focusing not on his own awesomeness, but on opportunity and belonging to one of the least glamorous of the NFL hometowns.
The Mahomes story sums up a lot of what loving sports can do for you. You keep being surprised each season at who rises and who falls, and if you’re a fan of the sport as well as of one team, you get to appreciate the underdogs who finally take home a big trophy.
The year after the 9/11 attacks when a team with the appropriate name of Patriots won the Superbowl and soon after Hurricane Katrina when the New Orleans Saints rose from their devastated city and Superdome to do the same are big deals. They may have been sports wins involving yardage and points, but they lifted cities and people who could use some joy.
We do love to cheer deserving winners; it gives us all a taste of winning. Watching the Chiefs team members pouring beer onto each other’s faces while parading through a championship-starved Midwestern town was fun, even if your own team fell by the wayside. While I’ll never lift a Lombardi cup or watch the U.S. flag being raised for my Olympics win, I smile seeing others do that.
It doesn’t seem that long ago that I was 24 myself, busy trying to plunge through each day as a newbie in my own chosen field, not one likely to yield a $503 million contract. And now, thanks to having a 24-year-old “child,” I get to identify with that generation as they step into their own futures.
Much is written about how these twentysomethings face stunted prospects in a new economic, pandemic crisis. They are the generation predicted to not surpass their parents’ financial standing. But they are armed with abilities and prospects their elders never foresaw. And when they sign their own equivalent of the Mahomes contract to help a team succeed, we all can cheer. Yes. I’m just a fan of football and of this rising generation.
