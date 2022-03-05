Anderson: Concert of ‘friends’ will knock you out

An ARTCORE concert modestly entitled “Susan Stubson & Friends” will thrill you if you attend on Sunday, March 13. I was expecting a lot from the enormously talented classical pianist Stubson, but at a rehearsal I sat there open-mouthed as marvelous musicians—one after another—-jumped on stage and belted, drummed or played a mix of music that was inspiring and fun.

The biggest surprise was the duo genius of Stubson and her 18-year-old son Meade hamming it together up on a grand piano playing their own variation on Earl Wild’s version of George Gershwin’s “Fascinating Rhythm.” Stubson describes it as an unbelievably hard piece “written for solo piano leaps on both the left and right hand.” So, she and Meade fashioned their own duet, where she plays four bars of classic music, and he jumps in with four bars of whatever occurs to him.

Stubson describes playing piano with her son as “like sitting with a gerbil going every which way. All of a sudden, he will break into jazz standards, he starts riffing; It’s delightful, but frustrating.” So, in this piece she decided to let Meade be Meade. You see her playing a solemn few bars followed by Meade, then she’ll swoop into shove him aside on the keyboard with a slightly slapstick spirit.

“It’s me saying if you get inspired and want to play Elton John or Miles Davis…. then go for it. We have a section where we trade four bars …he plays something for four bars, then I improvise. From the audience viewpoint, it’s a wacky and exciting blast. It’s normal life at the Stubson household. Stubson notes that “Some friends have coffee, some ride bikes together. Musicians play together. Bonus points for playing with my kid.”

The concert starts as formal piano concert as can be, says Stubson, “then the program slowly unwinds. The first half is protein; the second half is pure sugar.”

Part of the “pure sugar” is a jazz set including four local musicians (three of them in high school) that is as excellent as you would expect at a New York club. “They are Next Gen All-Stars, they are killing it” on sax, drums and piano.”

Three terrific singers join the second half with Broadway and pops songs. Andrea Sipe and Matt Stairs are familiar to fans of Casper College musicals and Opera Wyoming productions. Morgan Daley joins them to belt “Popular” from “Wicked.” I loved the surprise bit of Broadway music so much that while they were practicing, I was online buying tickets to see “Hamilton” in Denver.

“It’s about ‘Hello Casper, here are these hidden gems in our community,’” said Stubson, adding that “It all ends in a ball of fire with Meade.”

The concert is on Sunday, March 13 at 4 p.m. at the Highland Park Church’s awesome auditorium. It may not inspire you to drive 600 miles for a Broadway show, but I guarantee it will be a joyful surprise.

Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist who lives in Casper.

