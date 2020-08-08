Anderson: Dog tries to ruin maiden voyage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a big night. We were taking the new (used) camper out to Alcova for a shakedown cruise. After one failed attempt on a July Thursday when all the camping spaces were occupied, we returned on a less-crowded Sunday for an idyllic night gazing at the full moonlight on the water. It was transporting to sit at a picnic table watching the moon rise and light up the lake ripples. The mood was utter contentment.

Then simultaneously, everyone at the picnic table asked, “What’s that awful smell?” It was beyond awful, more in the realm of disgusting enough to ruin your appetite even for s’mores cooked over a campfire. Luci, golden retriever, affectionately rubbed against my leg and I saw that her head had a glistening green sheen to it. The slime didn’t stop at her collar, but extended around her neck, coating the long beautiful blonde feathers on her chest and continuing down her back.

I jumped up from the table to get away, but Luci thought we were playing a game and chased me. On a camping trip, you don’t want the one pair of pants you brought to reek for the entire time, so I climbed into the camper and slammed the door. Now our sleeping space smelled terrible too.