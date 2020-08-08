Anderson: Dog tries to ruin maiden voyage

It was a big night. We were taking the new (used) camper out to Alcova for a shakedown cruise. After one failed attempt on a July Thursday when all the camping spaces were occupied, we returned on a less-crowded Sunday for an idyllic night gazing at the full moonlight on the water. It was transporting to sit at a picnic table watching the moon rise and light up the lake ripples. The mood was utter contentment.
Then simultaneously, everyone at the picnic table asked, “What’s that awful smell?” It was beyond awful, more in the realm of disgusting enough to ruin your appetite even for s’mores cooked over a campfire. Luci, golden retriever, affectionately rubbed against my leg and I saw that her head had a glistening green sheen to it. The slime didn’t stop at her collar, but extended around her neck, coating the long beautiful blonde feathers on her chest and continuing down her back.
I jumped up from the table to get away, but Luci thought we were playing a game and chased me. On a camping trip, you don’t want the one pair of pants you brought to reek for the entire time, so I climbed into the camper and slammed the door. Now our sleeping space smelled terrible too.
After careful consideration, it became clear that Luci had decorated herself with decayed, putrid flesh of a dead fish washed up on the lakeshore. It must have been a big fish to leave that much green stuff on the dog. We learned the value of having an outdoor shower on a camper and doused her repeatedly, creating a vast mud puddle and having no impact on the smell. It was a terrible way to bring a trout to dinner.
Eventually the dogs (including the innocent one, Blue) were banished to the backseat of the truck for the night, where we were intermittently awakened by ominous growling from the truck seat located directly beneath our bed as Luci smelled or heard nearby wildlife. Not a restful night.
The dead fish event reinforced one of my theories, that animals will disrupt any human plans whenever they wish. Out daughter’s wedding is another example. Her beloved miniature dachshund attended the wedding, confined to a large bathroom within the bride’s dressing area to keep her away from the festivities. The wedding took place in Morocco, where dogs are often viewed with suspicion, if not outright fear.
We were dancing to a fairly loud band playing Andalusian music when screaming emerged from the bridal suite. Several Moroccan ladies had taken refuge there, only to be startled by a longhaired dachshund running over their feet after escaping from her confinement. Dachshunds aren’t common in Morocco, so to them she probably looked more like a large, hairy rat than a dog. One wedding guest jumped up on the couch where bridal clothing was carefully arranged and continued screaming.
The moral of the story: Expect mayhem, from screaming ladies to putrid fish smells if you invite dogs to the party.
