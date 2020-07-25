Anderson: Gone with the virus – losses big and small

Other small impacts of pandemic life include a shortage of dog toys. Weird. I fruitlessly drove around town to four stores seeking a ball launcher with “patent-pending spring-flex technology” to help me adequately throw tennis balls for the golden retriever. My sad little 20-foot tosses aren’t nearly the challenge needed by a 60-pound furry fetching machine and I finally wore out the old ball launcher. Why is this indispensable item sold out? The clerk at one store guessed people just have nothing else to do but play with their dogs. Certainly, that’s a good thing for public health, but it’s also a failed opportunity for manufacturers who didn’t anticipate the need to double their ball launcher production.

You know who is making hay while the sun shines? Mask makers. The facemasks I ordered online in April just arrived this week, delayed by demand. But now you can find masks with your favorite team’s logo, any dog breed and even rude ones with a tongue sticking out for sale everywhere.

Of course, there are the items no one wants right now. Sales of stylish but painful high heels and restrictive ladies’ undergarments are plummeting. Maybe they will never come back as we all get used to life in gym shorts and baggy sweatpants. Elastic waistbands, sandals and yoga capris are hard to give up once you’ve lived in them for months.

So next spring when we emerge from our caves a few pounds heavier and decked in leisure wear, we can at least thank the pandemic for its contributions to comfort wear fashion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0