Anderson: Gone with the virus – losses big and small

One of my treasured customs, a delightful detail of living in Wyoming, has gone with the coronavirus. We were just notified that our usual voting location, the Fish Hatchery west of Casper, is “no longer available as a voting location due to COVID-19 related issues.” We’ll vote at a school with the also-fabulous name of Poison Spider instead.
Not a big deal in the big picture of lives lost and permanently damaged by the virus, but a small loss in tradition and the unique quality of life in our state.
On previous election days, we drove across the North Platte River at the historic marker for Oregon Trail river crossings and took a left across cow pastures. Eventually we pulled into a surprisingly lush green spot where an ambitious project raises 1.3 million fish annually to stock Wyoming rivers. Goose Egg Spring, the largest freshwater spring in the state, feeds 6,000 gallons of water a minute at a steady 60 degrees to the facility. It’s a special place that supports one of the most treasured assets of Wyoming, our excellent and plentiful fishing.
I loved taking my daughter there to cast her first vote as an 18-year-old. And voting in such a humble facility never failed to remind me that even small communities matter in this vast country. I once waited several hours in a line of people drenched by steady rain on the upper west side of Manhattan to vote. But for the past ten years I have reveled in the contrast of sauntering into a fishy-smelling hatchery for the privilege.
Other small impacts of pandemic life include a shortage of dog toys. Weird. I fruitlessly drove around town to four stores seeking a ball launcher with “patent-pending spring-flex technology” to help me adequately throw tennis balls for the golden retriever. My sad little 20-foot tosses aren’t nearly the challenge needed by a 60-pound furry fetching machine and I finally wore out the old ball launcher. Why is this indispensable item sold out? The clerk at one store guessed people just have nothing else to do but play with their dogs. Certainly, that’s a good thing for public health, but it’s also a failed opportunity for manufacturers who didn’t anticipate the need to double their ball launcher production.
You know who is making hay while the sun shines? Mask makers. The facemasks I ordered online in April just arrived this week, delayed by demand. But now you can find masks with your favorite team’s logo, any dog breed and even rude ones with a tongue sticking out for sale everywhere.
Of course, there are the items no one wants right now. Sales of stylish but painful high heels and restrictive ladies’ undergarments are plummeting. Maybe they will never come back as we all get used to life in gym shorts and baggy sweatpants. Elastic waistbands, sandals and yoga capris are hard to give up once you’ve lived in them for months.
So next spring when we emerge from our caves a few pounds heavier and decked in leisure wear, we can at least thank the pandemic for its contributions to comfort wear fashion.
