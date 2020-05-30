Anderson: Graduation interrupted and the reunion to come

The Class of 2020 doesn’t face that clear break. Who knows if or when they will pack up and move to a college dorm or a career on their own? While the timeline isn’t clear, the fact remains that high school is over, even if the living at home lingers on.

Looking at the relics piled in a corner of the garage – the poster board montages of photos from 12 years of school in Casper, the Kelly Walsh grad yard sign, I know so well what the families of high school graduates are missing. But I have a tiny stab of jealousy that their last months together at home are not frenetic. We joked that when our daughter moved to Spain, we saw her more on our daily What’s App talk than we did in the hectic months before high school graduation, when she was gone from the house at a mad pace of senior activities.

This year it’s the families the seniors are spending their time with, missing out on some (but not all, thanks to parking lot graduations and Zoom) of the end-of-year camaraderie. Because of uncertainty everywhere, they can’t just cut the cord and set off for the next phase. In a way, it’s a gift to have this moment stuck together before whatever lies ahead begins.

Still, the next step will occur, and the graduates can look forward to a first-year reunion for the record books. They’ll have the hoopla and parties that they missed this year along with the joy of comparing their first year of stepping into the world after high school in a way unique to them — the Class of 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0