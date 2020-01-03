Anderson: Grandma, can you spare a dime?

What would you do to preserve sanity if you were packing up your ‘59 Chevy with five kids for a 1,200-mile road trip? If you were my astonishingly creative mother-in-law, you would hand each kid a roll of 50 dimes worth $5 to use as spending money for the two weeks.
But there were strict conditions. Each time a child asked, “When are we gonna get there?” they had to hand over one of the dimes to the parents. You would think they would have figured this out by at least Rawlins, but kids are notoriously shortsighted when they’re fidgeting in a car with four siblings. Even at the hefty cost of 10 cents, which could buy two candy bars at the time, dimes were regularly surrendered to the mom-banker.
“You would just ask even when you didn’t mean to do it,” explained one of her sons in a plaintive tone of voice.
What a genius idea. She never had to spend the allotted $5 per kid and she heard far fewer annoying questions from the back seat as the days wore on. I have no idea where this beatific woman, now 92 years old, got this idea, but her children still joke about it. How I wish we had passed down the terrifying practice to the next generation. A dime wouldn’t go as far in recent years, but there would still be something about having that tightly-packed shotgun roll (as they are called) of coins that would be worth preserving. I could only dream of inventing such a simple, affordable and wise child-taming technique.
Also, on the long-distance trips – kazoos. Yes, she would arm five children with kazoos and other small instruments, including flutophones. A flutophone is defined as having “a less refined tone due to its whistle mouthpiece, which can give it a shrill quality,” according to the hobby website liveaboutdotcom.
“But we were playing music,” protested my husband when I questioned the sanity of bringing shrill and weird instruments on a long-distance trip.
The kazoos persist in his family to this day. On Christmas we tortured residents of his mother’s assisted living facility with Christmas carols played on kazoos. At least, they were supposed to be Christmas carols, filtered through nasal honking and high-pitched squeaks. I’m not mocking this practice, mind you. My own daughter traveled 5,000 miles with her husband to demand a kazoo caroling and never looked more content than when honking “Silent Night” through her blue plastic kazoo.
What on earth must her husband think of the America he discovered in Casper this Christmas? He smiled through it all, possibly appreciating that this is a mom whose moments of brilliance are celebrated 60 years after she used them simply to survive a long car ride with the kids.