Anderson: Grandma, can you spare a dime?

What would you do to preserve sanity if you were packing up your ‘59 Chevy with five kids for a 1,200-mile road trip? If you were my astonishingly creative mother-in-law, you would hand each kid a roll of 50 dimes worth $5 to use as spending money for the two weeks.

But there were strict conditions. Each time a child asked, “When are we gonna get there?” they had to hand over one of the dimes to the parents. You would think they would have figured this out by at least Rawlins, but kids are notoriously shortsighted when they’re fidgeting in a car with four siblings. Even at the hefty cost of 10 cents, which could buy two candy bars at the time, dimes were regularly surrendered to the mom-banker.

“You would just ask even when you didn’t mean to do it,” explained one of her sons in a plaintive tone of voice.

