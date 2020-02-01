Anderson: Great in sports, even better as a dad

Kobe Bryant was on his way to coach a girls basketball team when the helicopter he was in crashed and killed all on board. For the internationally celebrated winner in five NBA championships, winner of two Olympic gold medals and Oscar winner for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” to spend his retirement coaching a youth girls team is mind-bending. But this was a special team to him, because his 13-year-old daughter Gigi played on it. They died together in the crash.

The images I see over and over are the ones of Bryant’s huge smile as he wrapped his arms around his wife and four daughters. The photos of him on the sidelines of games clearly relishing the company of his equally thrilled and joyful athletic young daughter Gigi, a basketball nut like her father, melt your heart. The two look beautifully at ease with each other and just plain happy to be together.

To anyone who would listen, he would describe fans breathlessly stopping him to say he needed to have a son to carry on in his basketball footsteps. Then the grin would grow even wider as Bryant told Jimmy Kimmel and other interviewers how daughter Gigi would step in and say, “I’m here. I got this.” To her superstar dad, she was the star who would set women’s basketball on fire.