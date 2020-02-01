Anderson: Great in sports, even better as a dad

Kobe Bryant was on his way to coach a girls basketball team when the helicopter he was in crashed and killed all on board. For the internationally celebrated winner in five NBA championships, winner of two Olympic gold medals and Oscar winner for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” to spend his retirement coaching a youth girls team is mind-bending. But this was a special team to him, because his 13-year-old daughter Gigi played on it. They died together in the crash.
The images I see over and over are the ones of Bryant’s huge smile as he wrapped his arms around his wife and four daughters. The photos of him on the sidelines of games clearly relishing the company of his equally thrilled and joyful athletic young daughter Gigi, a basketball nut like her father, melt your heart. The two look beautifully at ease with each other and just plain happy to be together.
You have free articles remaining.
To anyone who would listen, he would describe fans breathlessly stopping him to say he needed to have a son to carry on in his basketball footsteps. Then the grin would grow even wider as Bryant told Jimmy Kimmel and other interviewers how daughter Gigi would step in and say, “I’m here. I got this.” To her superstar dad, she was the star who would set women’s basketball on fire.
Videos show him practicing with her, blocking her approach to the basket when she spun around him and casually tossed the ball over his head into the basket. Her height seemed to be tiny next to his, but it wasn’t height that made the difference. Gigi’s game mattered enough to get him out on a Sunday morning for a day spent with young athletes, apparently a favorite way for this multi-millionaire to use his free time. His destination on Sunday was the Mamba Sports Academy – a huge project he co-developed offering training and opportunity to youth in a variety of sports and what’s described a holistic training.
It’s hard to imagine many of his fervent Lakers fans sharing his passion for women’s basketball. But he must have redirected at least a few toward giving women athletes a new respect if one the best men who played the game was such a fan of the women’s game.
Like many fans, in the past week I’ve watched videos of Kobe Bryant in action, including a three-minute compilation of each basket in the game where he alone scored 81 points. But what he was looking toward in his last weekend wasn’t a storied past; it was the future. He spent Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy and was headed back again on Sunday. His amazing physical feats don’t outshine what he was working on for tomorrow. And for me, nothing measures up to the simple glow he showed the world with his pride in his girls.