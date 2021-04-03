Anderson: Have you heard about the wind gauge?

I’m hoping that there’s one reader in Wyoming who can stand another absurd wind story, because I have a prize winner. There’s a fancy wind gauge at our house; my husband has gone through a great deal of trouble to set it up. First, more than a year ago, he had a “ladder incident” attempting to mount it on our roof. Seventeen months and many physical therapy sessions later, the gauge has been mounted on the corral fence, a location that is equally windy, but closer to the ground.

During the latest March “high wind event,” a friend looked out our window and said, “What is that blown over in the corral?” Turns out it was the wind gauge laying ignominiously covered with mud in the aftermath of another storm delivering hurricane-force wind speeds to Wyoming. Yes, a wind gust picked up the gauge and hurled it to the ground. Talk about sweet revenge.

Now, with its final demise, we are stuck with our primitive wind gauges: the Wyoming flag that has done nothing but stand out stiffly and the small herd of horses and a goat that either stand on the west side of the wind shelter in their field or the east side. Both are extremely reliable indicators of which direction the wind is blowing. The third measure of wind speed is when the power goes out, which it did about an hour after the wind gauge (literally) bit the dust.