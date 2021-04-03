Anderson: Have you heard about the wind gauge?

I’m hoping that there’s one reader in Wyoming who can stand another absurd wind story, because I have a prize winner. There’s a fancy wind gauge at our house; my husband has gone through a great deal of trouble to set it up. First, more than a year ago, he had a “ladder incident” attempting to mount it on our roof. Seventeen months and many physical therapy sessions later, the gauge has been mounted on the corral fence, a location that is equally windy, but closer to the ground.
During the latest March “high wind event,” a friend looked out our window and said, “What is that blown over in the corral?” Turns out it was the wind gauge laying ignominiously covered with mud in the aftermath of another storm delivering hurricane-force wind speeds to Wyoming. Yes, a wind gust picked up the gauge and hurled it to the ground. Talk about sweet revenge.
Now, with its final demise, we are stuck with our primitive wind gauges: the Wyoming flag that has done nothing but stand out stiffly and the small herd of horses and a goat that either stand on the west side of the wind shelter in their field or the east side. Both are extremely reliable indicators of which direction the wind is blowing. The third measure of wind speed is when the power goes out, which it did about an hour after the wind gauge (literally) bit the dust.
How about the big leaning tree near the bandshell in Washington Park, a landmark in the neighborhood for many decades. People would sit on their blankets at band concerts, idly wondering when that tree would actually keel over. The answer is during a monster March windstorm that left the famous tree no longer leaning, but instead sadly sprawling flat on the grass.
You’re probably reading this column on a windless, warm, sunny day, but don’t be fooled. Now that the wind has destroyed our method of holding it accountable, it’s probably emboldened to return with a vengeance. We had five semi-trucks blown over last week on I-25? Look for eight next week.
The only two assets of wind that I can think of are its snow removal abilities and how it so clearly marks a challenging day. Because of those days when a hiker might have to crawl near a canyon’s edge to avoid being blown over the edge or a regular-sized person could be knocked off balance just walking to the car, the sweetness of a windless day is supercharged. We in Wyoming have a unique ability — we react to a windless day immediately, when other citizens might simply think it’s normal when the trees aren’t leaning sideways and hair stays in place.
Being keenly aware of wind and calm is our superpower; it teaches how to grateful for such simple pleasures as opening the front door and not having it slam back on a foot or splash a cup of coffee all over us. And on a day when it blows hard enough to dismantle the wind gauge, there’s nothing to do but laugh.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist who lives in Casper.