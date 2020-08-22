Anderson: Here’s a shock -- women top Wyoming’s November ballot

Look at Wyoming’s ballot in November and you will see something unprecedented for our state – all the candidates in both parties for the U.S. Senate and House are women.
Republican Cynthia Lummis and Democrat Merav Ben-David won their party’s nominations for Senate; Republican Liz Cheney and Democrat Lynette Grey Bull are the choices for the U.S. House. Whichever women win, they will then comprise 66.7 percent of the state’s three-member Congressional delegation. It’s a startling standout in a Congress that hit its highest percentages of women last term with 25 percent in the Senate and just over 23 percent in the House.
Looking at that, you would think the Equality State was living up to its promise as the first state to give women the right to vote a full 51 years before the entire country took that step. But you would be wrong.
A dramatic drop-off for women occurs further down the ballot, particularly in Natrona County. Currently no women represent Natrona County in the State Legislature out of a delegation of 12 — eight representatives and four senators. And in the primary election this week, only two women’s names were on the ballot for state office. One lost and one earned the Democratic nomination in House District 57.
It’s nearly inexplicable that Casper would be at the bottom in female state representation. We’re not exactly shrinking violets and Natrona County women have held office often. Educator Verda James was elected from Casper to the Wyoming House for eight terms, becoming the first female House speaker in 1969-1970. And the county has had a share of women representatives, 26 in all, until recently. In the interest of disclosure, I represented Casper in the House and Senate in the 1990s with two other women. But in the last nine years, only one woman, Debbie Bovee, has served for one term, according to the Legislative Service Office. For seven of those years no women went to Cheyenne for Casper.
Cheyenne is light-years ahead of Casper, with a delegation including five women in this term. Some of the reasons are built into a citizen’s legislature that pulls its members to the far corner of the state for long periods of time. Only a few professions, retirement or independent wealth allow such absences. And if a woman has kids at home, it’s even harder to be gone. That could be a reason that more Cheyenne women have been able to combine being in the Legislature with living their lives, since the Capitol is in their own city. It’s another unintended consequence of
having the Capitol in a far southeastern corner of the state that women elsewhere are underrepresented.
As Nick Reynolds reported in the Star-Tribune in July, “According to a Star-Tribune analysis last year, state lawmakers are typically older and much more affluent than the citizens of their districts, while men outnumber women by a rate of more than 5:1 despite women making up 49 percent of the state’s population.”
A bipartisan group Cowgirl Run Fund is trying to encourage women candidates with money and offers of training. And in Casper, perhaps the stunning contrast between the congressional races and our local choices could stimulate a desire for change next time around.
