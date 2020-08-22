Anderson: Here’s a shock -- women top Wyoming’s November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Look at Wyoming’s ballot in November and you will see something unprecedented for our state – all the candidates in both parties for the U.S. Senate and House are women.

Republican Cynthia Lummis and Democrat Merav Ben-David won their party’s nominations for Senate; Republican Liz Cheney and Democrat Lynette Grey Bull are the choices for the U.S. House. Whichever women win, they will then comprise 66.7 percent of the state’s three-member Congressional delegation. It’s a startling standout in a Congress that hit its highest percentages of women last term with 25 percent in the Senate and just over 23 percent in the House.

Looking at that, you would think the Equality State was living up to its promise as the first state to give women the right to vote a full 51 years before the entire country took that step. But you would be wrong.

A dramatic drop-off for women occurs further down the ballot, particularly in Natrona County. Currently no women represent Natrona County in the State Legislature out of a delegation of 12 — eight representatives and four senators. And in the primary election this week, only two women’s names were on the ballot for state office. One lost and one earned the Democratic nomination in House District 57.