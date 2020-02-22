Anderson: How LED lights saved my marriage

Dear inventor of LED lights,

You saved my marriage. I can explain.

Back in the bad old days of high wattage ceramic Christmas lights, my husband would agitate to take down the Christmas tree the day after Christmas. Watching the dry needles fall to the floor from their perch inches from the hot-to-the-touch colored lights made him crazy. Fear of fire (pyrophobia, to be exact) interfered seriously with my plan to celebrate Christmas at least until Easter. There are plenty of sparks in our relationship, but some of them are literally fire-related in addition to the romantic kind.

It’s hard to blame him. He watched our garage that was packed with paint go up in spectacular flames that knocked out power to the neighborhood one sub-freezing night. Kids lighting a garbage can on fire as a prank were the cause, but I’ve been paying the price ever since in the general suspicion that now surrounds any candle, string of lights or stove burner left on at our house. I happen to adore candles and strings of lights.

I’ve seen first-hand what a stove burner that’s left on can cause. Some house guests apparently left a teapot on the extremely low setting while we went out for a walk on the mountain. We returned to the wailing of the home fire alarm and smoke pouring out of the kitchen.