Anderson: How LED lights saved my marriage

Dear inventor of LED lights,
You saved my marriage. I can explain.
Back in the bad old days of high wattage ceramic Christmas lights, my husband would agitate to take down the Christmas tree the day after Christmas. Watching the dry needles fall to the floor from their perch inches from the hot-to-the-touch colored lights made him crazy. Fear of fire (pyrophobia, to be exact) interfered seriously with my plan to celebrate Christmas at least until Easter. There are plenty of sparks in our relationship, but some of them are literally fire-related in addition to the romantic kind.
It’s hard to blame him. He watched our garage that was packed with paint go up in spectacular flames that knocked out power to the neighborhood one sub-freezing night. Kids lighting a garbage can on fire as a prank were the cause, but I’ve been paying the price ever since in the general suspicion that now surrounds any candle, string of lights or stove burner left on at our house. I happen to adore candles and strings of lights.
I’ve seen first-hand what a stove burner that’s left on can cause. Some house guests apparently left a teapot on the extremely low setting while we went out for a walk on the mountain. We returned to the wailing of the home fire alarm and smoke pouring out of the kitchen.
I blame the cat. I’m reasonably sure that the cat walked across the stove, stepped on the heated burner, startled and knocked the teapot sideways. The burned pot was the only evidence of what had happened, but it’s hard to imagine any other inhabitants of the house walking on the stove. Plus, cats have a unique ability to levitate when they’re startled.
I gave up on candles after the garage and kitchen fires and agreed to take down the evil fire hazard of a tree within a week of Christmas. As a former television news producer, I remembered the demonstration the firemen would obligingly do for us each year to show how long it took a tree to burn to the ground. One demonstration by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms showed a tree that had been only occasionally watered burning in five seconds.
But, no sooner than I had caved to the forces of safety and darkness, than a solution appeared in the form of LED lights. I could now drape strings of cool multicolored lights (officially light-emitting diodes) on the tree and gaze at them to my heart’s content for weeks after Christmas, as long as I watered the tree every five minutes. This year my husband and I both made it to Valentine’s Day before dismantling the tree and its multitude of decorations. He must have resolved to simply ignore the out-of-season tree since the lights were cool and the fire danger even cooler.
It gave me the chance to prove my devotion by taking the tree down without even being asked as a kind of hot Valentine’s present. The good news – in just a few days it will be time to string Mardi Gras lights.