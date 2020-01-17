Anderson: How to assemble an antelope at home

If you want to put together an antelope from parts, start with a golden retriever.

In my front yard, the dog Luci has deposited over the past month: two complete antelope hind legs including hips, various ribs and part of a backbone. All we need now for an animal we could stuff and put on the wall is the head and front legs.

The golden retriever is determined, I’ll give her that. After her first several escapes from our property in search of smelly, dead antelope, we realized that no amount of reinforced barbed wire fencing was going to contain her. She knows how to jump, and nothing inspires athletic effort like a long-deceased carcass on the next property.

This problem has been addressed unsuccessfully in two ways.

First, my brother-in-law came to town and decided to drive the tractor over to the ravine where the carcass was scattered around. Any excuse to drive the tractor will do, and this is one of the best uses of it so far. He scooped up the carcass, which is what I’ve been trying to get various highway officials to do for five weeks. I was thrilled because it worried me that the dogs were chowing down so close to the highway, never mind the way they smelled when I captured them and made them come home.

