Anderson: How to assemble an antelope at home

If you want to put together an antelope from parts, start with a golden retriever.
In my front yard, the dog Luci has deposited over the past month: two complete antelope hind legs including hips, various ribs and part of a backbone. All we need now for an animal we could stuff and put on the wall is the head and front legs.
The golden retriever is determined, I’ll give her that. After her first several escapes from our property in search of smelly, dead antelope, we realized that no amount of reinforced barbed wire fencing was going to contain her. She knows how to jump, and nothing inspires athletic effort like a long-deceased carcass on the next property.
This problem has been addressed unsuccessfully in two ways.
First, my brother-in-law came to town and decided to drive the tractor over to the ravine where the carcass was scattered around. Any excuse to drive the tractor will do, and this is one of the best uses of it so far. He scooped up the carcass, which is what I’ve been trying to get various highway officials to do for five weeks. I was thrilled because it worried me that the dogs were chowing down so close to the highway, never mind the way they smelled when I captured them and made them come home.
But then, inexplicably, he dumped the rotting bundle in the paved area off Highway 220 where the school buses come to pick up the rural kids. It’s good that most of these children live on ranches, because you don’t expect to drop your first grader off right next to an unsavory and almost unrecognizable animal the child must step around to board the bus.
It’s still there, but apparently the tractor missed a few things.
The second containment failure was entirely my fault. My husband and his brother spent hours setting up an electronic dog containment system that definitely inspired the dogs to stay within the perimeter. There’s one problem with the system, though; somebody has to put the collar on the dog before releasing her outside.
On a day when it was sunny and reasonably non-windy, I decided the dogs just wanted to enjoy the sun on the front porch, so I didn’t put the collars on. I would keep an eye on them, I promised myself.
A mere handful of minutes later, the black dog did his version of knocking at the door and I discovered him all by himself, no golden retriever in sight. Could she? No, certainly not.
After once again putting on boots and warm coat and climbing into my car armed with a whistle, I drove half a mile and blew the whistle. There she was, back in the ravine, still discovering more parts for our build-an-antelope project.
I have no one to blame but myself and the irresistible call of the wild. I commit to using the containment collars from now on and I’ll just have to accept that the antelope will have to be only partially finished for now. However, if anyone has a spare head, feel free to drop it off at my front door to save Luci the trouble.