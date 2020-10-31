Anderson: How to wake up a cat

Mostly Nala stays invisible in the house because she knows that there is a witching hour when cats have to go outside. She tries to avoid the nightly banishment to her horrible fate of sleeping on a fleece bed with a heating unit under it on top of the pile of pellets in the garage. On her throne she is warm, out of the wind and can gaze out the window across the landscape to watch for small rodents she might want to hunt. Still, her preference would be to sleep indoors with the privileged humans.

When it gets dark outside, Nala knows to slink under the bed, hiding from the nightly banishment. A ski pole is propped against the wall next to the bed for use in chasing her out. But she’s become immune to the gentle whacks and just stays where she is. My husband, the cat whisperer, found the perfection solution. At bedtime, he simply lugs the robot vacuum cleaner into the bedroom, places it beside the bed and turns it on. The robotic beeps and then the sudden lunge under the bed with its small flippers leading the way never fail to roust the cat. She stalks to the garage door and sighs while she waits for us to let her out. She and Simba will suffer in their fleece beds until it’s morning — time to come inside and try to murder the alarm clock.