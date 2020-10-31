Anderson: How to wake up a cat

Searching for a new sound for my clock’s alarm, I settled on “Birdsong.” It sounded idyllic enough, kind of like waking up in a forest in the spring. The next morning, I struggled toward consciousness while it was still dark outside and realized this strange twittering must be the alarm clock. The problem was, in the dim early light I couldn’t see the clock face to find out if there might be time to go back to sleep for just a few minutes.
What I did see on the bedside table was a massive orange blur. To my waking eyes, it looked like Simba the cat. In fact, it was the cat, crouched over the clock in an alert mood, intently trying to find the source of the birdsong. He heard chirping and apparently decided to smother it.
Of course, he was attracted to the sound. The problem was that he’s so large around the middle that when draped over the alarm clock, he completely engulfed the face and numbers with his stomach covering both sides of the clock, kind of like furry fat saddlebags.
The cats come inside for visits during the daytime and they’re getting bolder every day, to the point of crashing a zoom church service. After the church meeting during socializing time, a friend remarked that a pious and attentive cat had been perched on the table behind me throughout the service, paying close attention. I was slightly embarrassed that the entire congregation could see Nala, Simba’s sister, sitting stealthily behind me on the dining room table, where she is forbidden to go. And I wonder if they will politely decline future invitations to eat at a table previously occupied by a cat’s bottom.
Mostly Nala stays invisible in the house because she knows that there is a witching hour when cats have to go outside. She tries to avoid the nightly banishment to her horrible fate of sleeping on a fleece bed with a heating unit under it on top of the pile of pellets in the garage. On her throne she is warm, out of the wind and can gaze out the window across the landscape to watch for small rodents she might want to hunt. Still, her preference would be to sleep indoors with the privileged humans.
When it gets dark outside, Nala knows to slink under the bed, hiding from the nightly banishment. A ski pole is propped against the wall next to the bed for use in chasing her out. But she’s become immune to the gentle whacks and just stays where she is. My husband, the cat whisperer, found the perfection solution. At bedtime, he simply lugs the robot vacuum cleaner into the bedroom, places it beside the bed and turns it on. The robotic beeps and then the sudden lunge under the bed with its small flippers leading the way never fail to roust the cat. She stalks to the garage door and sighs while she waits for us to let her out. She and Simba will suffer in their fleece beds until it’s morning — time to come inside and try to murder the alarm clock.
It’s tough being a cat at my house.
