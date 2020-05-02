Anderson: How windy will it be? Don’t ask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s cowardly to criticize the weather forecasters in Wyoming; they’re right often enough in the face of Mother Nature. But when it comes to forecasting wind conditions, not only the forecasters, but all of us, seem to lack the language to be helpful.

For example, if it’s supposed to be “breezy” tomorrow, what does that mean? Will if you find bugs blown into your teeth while walking outdoors? Or will what sounds like a nice warm spring day with a high of 59 degrees also bring a chilly wind that all but shreds those Hawaiian shirts we finally dragged out of storage? Breezy is never a word I want to see in a forecast, as pleasant as it sounds.

When they forecast 60 mph winds, we know what they mean: trucks turned over on the interstates and garbage cans blown into the next block. But descriptions such as “light winds from the west” don’t give you much guidance about which hat or jacket to wear.

When I want to know about the wind, I just look at the Wyoming flag on our gatepost.

Once in a while, the flag is hanging limply from the pole. I’m invariably thrilled when I see that. It’s a signal to run outside immediately and walk, plant flowers or take out the trash. It won’t last, so enjoy it while you can. Strange that a limp flag can bring such joy, but it does.