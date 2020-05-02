Anderson: How windy will it be? Don’t ask

It’s cowardly to criticize the weather forecasters in Wyoming; they’re right often enough in the face of Mother Nature. But when it comes to forecasting wind conditions, not only the forecasters, but all of us, seem to lack the language to be helpful.
For example, if it’s supposed to be “breezy” tomorrow, what does that mean? Will if you find bugs blown into your teeth while walking outdoors? Or will what sounds like a nice warm spring day with a high of 59 degrees also bring a chilly wind that all but shreds those Hawaiian shirts we finally dragged out of storage? Breezy is never a word I want to see in a forecast, as pleasant as it sounds.
When they forecast 60 mph winds, we know what they mean: trucks turned over on the interstates and garbage cans blown into the next block. But descriptions such as “light winds from the west” don’t give you much guidance about which hat or jacket to wear.
When I want to know about the wind, I just look at the Wyoming flag on our gatepost.
Once in a while, the flag is hanging limply from the pole. I’m invariably thrilled when I see that. It’s a signal to run outside immediately and walk, plant flowers or take out the trash. It won’t last, so enjoy it while you can. Strange that a limp flag can bring such joy, but it does.
Often the flag is standing out straight as if it were starched. That indicates wind speeds of 40 mph or more. And then there are the mornings when I find a shredded strip of flag on the ground, proof of mighty wind gusts beating relentlessly on the flag. The Wyoming flag slowly disintegrates over months until it has frayed down to the bison’s butt. That’s when we need a new flag; at least one replacement per year.
The behavior of water is another indicator of wind. My husband emerged from 10 hours working in a windowless building to say, “It must have been windy today; the water in the toilet bowl had waves.”
Arriving home at our house, I immediately know what kind of a day it was if the flowerpots on the front porch are blown over or the trash can lashed to the front fence has slipped its chains. The dogs with floppy ears happily greet me with both ears standing out to the side. Of course, I’ll never forget the time I found a package of expensive medications blown 30 yards across a field.
The most alarming wind gauge at our house is noise. If a door isn’t securely closed and locked and a storm is on the way, horrifying howls make you think the house is haunted. The sound grows to a higher pitch as the wind speed increases, until it reaches a banshee level. The dictionary definition of banshee is “a female spirit in Gaelic folklore whose wailing warns a family that one of them will soon die.” Securely slamming the door shut helps, but all Wyomingites can remember nights of no sleep when wind ceaselessly batters bedroom windows.
So, armed with whipping flags, waves in the toilet bowl and screeching sounds, we can measure what the wind is doing. Now the forecasters need more precise terms for what it will do tomorrow. A start would be to replace “breezy” with a misery index; breezy enough to slam a car door into the car parked next to it would be an 8, pleasant enough to keep on your hat would be a 4. I’m hoping for a 4 this weekend.
