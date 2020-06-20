Anderson: It’s been a banner year for snakes

The signs were there early that 2020 would be an exceptional year for snakes.
Very soon after the weather grew warm enough for Simba the cat to hunt for mice, he expanded his prey. I was peacefully sitting on the front porch reading a book and occasionally looking around at the greening landscape when I saw the yellow tabby cat leap from his hiding place in the tall grass. He clearly had caught something that was causing him to whip his head around and struggle.
Of course, he immediately headed toward me with his catch. As he got close, I saw he was carrying a slender snake that was actively resisting. He came within four feet of me and sat in the grass to examine his wriggling catch. The snake was about three and a half feet long with a bright yellow belly. It slithered away, but Simba reached out a paw to stop it, with a self-satisfied look on his face. Let the games begin.
My verdict after quick research was that it was a yellow-bellied racer, not venomous, but known for speed, up to four miles an hour. Good job, Simba, for your own speed in catching a racer. It wasn’t badly hurt, so I lifted it up with a broom handle and put it in a bag to release outside our property line. It’s an insect-eating snake, so I decided it should still live near us, to help control the grasshoppers. Simba hasn’t really forgiven me.
But from that start, the snake sightings have increased by leaps and slithers. They seem to be everywhere I look – on my friends’ Facebook feeds, at Morad Park, on the Bridle Trail and wandering the roads to our house. The dogs are now on leashes when we walk on our country road and we have a stash of Benadryl by the door in case one of them is bitten.
One coiled and threatening snake on the road looked dangerous enough that we sent a photo to a reptile-loving friend, who identified it as a bull snake. They are rattler wannabes that try to look and act like rattlesnakes for self-protection, not realizing that it’s a flawed survival strategy since humans actively dislike rattlers. Bull snakes are good neighbors that help control the rodent population, say snake experts. At Morad Park, dog walkers warn each other that there’s a nest of bull snakes not far from the path, whispering “Leave them alone. They’re good guys.”
But not all snake encounters are as harmless as the ones with racers and bull snakes. On the road bordering our property, my husband encountered a bona fide rattler that had been fatally run over. Being a Wyoming guy, he stopped his truck, jumped out with a shovel, and whacked off the rattle. It was “a nice one, eight rattles.” Now it’s on his desk at work, terrorizing fellow employees.
Believe me, I don’t want summer to end, ever. But one tiny plus when the freeze returns will be that snakes will go away to their warm hibernation spots and give the hikers, dogs and my nerves a rest.
