Anderson: It’s been a banner year for snakes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The signs were there early that 2020 would be an exceptional year for snakes.

Very soon after the weather grew warm enough for Simba the cat to hunt for mice, he expanded his prey. I was peacefully sitting on the front porch reading a book and occasionally looking around at the greening landscape when I saw the yellow tabby cat leap from his hiding place in the tall grass. He clearly had caught something that was causing him to whip his head around and struggle.

Of course, he immediately headed toward me with his catch. As he got close, I saw he was carrying a slender snake that was actively resisting. He came within four feet of me and sat in the grass to examine his wriggling catch. The snake was about three and a half feet long with a bright yellow belly. It slithered away, but Simba reached out a paw to stop it, with a self-satisfied look on his face. Let the games begin.

My verdict after quick research was that it was a yellow-bellied racer, not venomous, but known for speed, up to four miles an hour. Good job, Simba, for your own speed in catching a racer. It wasn’t badly hurt, so I lifted it up with a broom handle and put it in a bag to release outside our property line. It’s an insect-eating snake, so I decided it should still live near us, to help control the grasshoppers. Simba hasn’t really forgiven me.