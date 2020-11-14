Anderson: It’s not easy being a penguin

Give her credit for realizing that I was on the Zoom call with her dad at that moment and having the presence of mind to text me, not to mention the sheer luck of having her phone with her inside the suit. Convincing my skeptical son that his daughter really was trapped in the basement dressed as a penguin took a little effort, but soon emergency help was on the way to deflate the suit.

This was a smashing way to start a birthday, even if the laughs and birthday songs were all done electronically.

Turducken with gumbo

It’s now time to figure out how to have fun on Thanksgiving when there’s no chance of far-flung children coming “over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house.” I’ve already decided against ordering the special Turducken with Seafood Gumbo Dressing from Cajun Grocers online. Let’s see, that’s a lot of shrimp, oysters, crab and rice stuffed inside a chicken inside a duck inside a turkey. The same foodie website offers a whole alligator for your Thanksgiving feast, marked down from $174.99 to $144.99. I wonder how long it would take our tiny two-person gathering to eat a medium sized alligator or a seafood-stuffed turducken; I figure we wouldn’t need to go to the grocery store until 2021.

At least the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will go on, without the usual 2.5-mile route through Manhattan. Instead the all-television event will feature performers in personal protective equipment. All the tiny dancers in skimpy costumes are sure to be warmer this year in their PPE. Even my granddaughter the penguin was warmer wrapped up in layers of pumped up costume plus a mask as she braved the cold streets in her hometown where people waved and put candy on the front porch as she bounced up the steps. Lucky for her she doesn’t live in a town as windy as Casper or she may have been blown to the next state. She brought home twice the usual amount of loot, thanks to the neighbors feeling sorry for the reduced numbers of brave and totally disguised trick-or-treaters. Strange times sometimes have hidden advantages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0