Anderson: It’s not easy being a penguin

Nothing funnier than this ever happened on my birthday. And bizarrely, it was technology and a costume fail that produced the whole drama involving a penguin suit and a narrow staircase.
Let me explain. Talking with two family members on a computer Zoom call for my birthday, I was relishing the sight of them and the golden retriever’s attempts to join the conversation by climbing into my lap to shove her nose into the computer screen. Suddenly my phone pinged with a message that I couldn’t ignore — it was from my granddaughter.
“Please let dad know I am stuck in a penguin suit in the basement,” popped up on my screen.
Kind of an understated plea for help; I was thrilled to be the one to receive it. While it sounded like a prank, I had been talking to this plucky sixth-grader earlier that day as she demonstrated how she could use a pump to blow up her Halloween penguin costume to roughly the size of a giant floating balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. The problem came later when she couldn’t figure out how to deflate the costume from inside it. She tried to go upstairs for help, but discovered that in her costume, she was just too big. She would lean into the first step of the narrow basement staircase and get stuck, and then bounce backward, a bit like a dog wearing a cone tries to climb stairs and is constantly pushed back when the cone hits the step.
Give her credit for realizing that I was on the Zoom call with her dad at that moment and having the presence of mind to text me, not to mention the sheer luck of having her phone with her inside the suit. Convincing my skeptical son that his daughter really was trapped in the basement dressed as a penguin took a little effort, but soon emergency help was on the way to deflate the suit.
This was a smashing way to start a birthday, even if the laughs and birthday songs were all done electronically.
Turducken with gumbo
It’s now time to figure out how to have fun on Thanksgiving when there’s no chance of far-flung children coming “over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house.” I’ve already decided against ordering the special Turducken with Seafood Gumbo Dressing from Cajun Grocers online. Let’s see, that’s a lot of shrimp, oysters, crab and rice stuffed inside a chicken inside a duck inside a turkey. The same foodie website offers a whole alligator for your Thanksgiving feast, marked down from $174.99 to $144.99. I wonder how long it would take our tiny two-person gathering to eat a medium sized alligator or a seafood-stuffed turducken; I figure we wouldn’t need to go to the grocery store until 2021.
At least the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will go on, without the usual 2.5-mile route through Manhattan. Instead the all-television event will feature performers in personal protective equipment. All the tiny dancers in skimpy costumes are sure to be warmer this year in their PPE. Even my granddaughter the penguin was warmer wrapped up in layers of pumped up costume plus a mask as she braved the cold streets in her hometown where people waved and put candy on the front porch as she bounced up the steps. Lucky for her she doesn’t live in a town as windy as Casper or she may have been blown to the next state. She brought home twice the usual amount of loot, thanks to the neighbors feeling sorry for the reduced numbers of brave and totally disguised trick-or-treaters. Strange times sometimes have hidden advantages.
