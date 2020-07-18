Anderson: July in the land of perfect summer

I would like to live July 16 in the land of perfect summer (another name for Wyoming) again and again. I would especially like that privilege on any day in January. Or February. Or March.
In case you missed being outdoors on July 16 this year by being locked inside an air-conditioned office or, heaven forbid, out of state for some reason, the weather hit the sweet spot for humans. It wasn’t so great for dry grass, however. In fact, the perfect summer day acted a lot like January by feeding a grass fire so smoky that I-25 was closed north of Casper.
Interstate highway closures due to poor visibility usually happen in the snowy months of the year (September-June). This highway closure is an indication of the exceptionally dry and fire-dangerous year we’re facing. It’s so dry that a simple walk across my property yields sharp pieces of straw stuck inside clothing for a day afterward. Sitting in a comfy chair late at night reading yet another historical novel, I jumped when a piece of straw embedded in my nightgown stabbed my back suddenly.
The dogs spend every evening trying to pull bits of sharp hay from their paws. The killer hunting cat can’t find a mouse or snake moving in the heat to save his life, so he is reduced to catching grasshoppers. He spat one out on the front porch with a disgusted “Pfattt.” Not much protein in a grasshopper for a predatory cat.
And feeding all this fire danger is our legendary wind. When I discovered that two heavy metal patio chairs were carelessly tossed over after an evening wind gust, it was a new measure of wind misery – the two-metal-chair day. When all four chairs head toward Nebraska, we’ll know it’s bad.
But other than extreme fire danger and deadly dry fields, living is easy in July. For me, it marks a high point when I can comfortably stand on the concrete walk at night in bare feet, soaking up the leftover warmth from the day. I definitely won’t be doing that in January. It is so welcome to stand or walk outside and just revel in the warmth on bare arms. Because we live in Carhartts or fleece for ten months of the year, feeling heat without starting a campfire or turning up the thermostat is the same as going on a vacation to the south.
The plants and flowers people started indoors months ago can finally burst on the scene, reminding us that it’s possible to look outside at riotous color, rather than white and brown. Squash plants are growing about four inches a day, threatening to provide us with another crop of more zucchini and warty Chioggia than an entire city needs. I’m already gathering recipes for squash brownies, yellow squash boats, veggie smoothies and zucchini noodles for the months ahead. Don’t be surprised in September if you find uninvited oversized zucchini outside the front door in the morning from drive-by gardeners unloading their extras.
For this brief moment in July, when sitting on chairs outdoors in the evening is more fun than all the restaurant dinners and rodeos we can’t attend anyway right now, Wyoming is perfect.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!