Anderson: July in the land of perfect summer

And feeding all this fire danger is our legendary wind. When I discovered that two heavy metal patio chairs were carelessly tossed over after an evening wind gust, it was a new measure of wind misery – the two-metal-chair day. When all four chairs head toward Nebraska, we’ll know it’s bad.

But other than extreme fire danger and deadly dry fields, living is easy in July. For me, it marks a high point when I can comfortably stand on the concrete walk at night in bare feet, soaking up the leftover warmth from the day. I definitely won’t be doing that in January. It is so welcome to stand or walk outside and just revel in the warmth on bare arms. Because we live in Carhartts or fleece for ten months of the year, feeling heat without starting a campfire or turning up the thermostat is the same as going on a vacation to the south.