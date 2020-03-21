Anderson: Life and death before the lockdown

My mother-in-law’s month-long spiral down for her exit from life on earth was as graceful as her entire 92 years. But, as it turns out, it was also spectacularly well-timed.

When Norinne Bohren Collea died Feb. 24, less than a month ago, she experienced days of constant visitors to hold her hand, beloved relatives to play piano, string bass and to sing with her in a beautiful flood of contact that must have felt warm and blissful to everyone involved. I’m convinced that those last contacts were likely even more necessary to her visitors; tying up a lifetime of joyful contact for the ones who wanted to say goodbye.

The lucky people who can spend a few minutes with someone close to death come away with a lifetime memory. As Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers) says in the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” after he whispers in the ear of a dying man, “I asked him to pray for me,” pointing out that someone suffering that much must be very close to God.

And now one of the cruel results of trying to slow the spread of coronavirus is the need to limit or ban visitors from assisted living homes and skilled nursing facilities. What a loss for the living and the dying. And something to value even more when things return more closely to normal.