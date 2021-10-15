Anderson: Mamma Mia! It’s stuck in my head

Be careful if you see “Mamma Mia” at Casper College (which you should); you’ll wake up with “Dancing Queen” by the ‘80s pop group ABBA swirling around in your head. That’s not all bad, because you’ll also have the giddy sense of joy that you felt dancing out of the Krampert Theatre after the performance.

The ‘80s music must not feel outdated to the cast including many young college students, because they have a wild energy that may come from getting back on stage after the COVID period of isolation. Who knew that we have so many good dancers and singers in Casper? It helps that the director is one of Casper College’s most famous graduates, Kurt Stamm, who has danced, choreographed, and directed on Broadway, on the road and at his own musical theatre in Michigan. All of the choreography is his creation from two previous “Mamma Mia” shows he directed; he says the dancers knocked themselves out to learn it.