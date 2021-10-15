Anderson: Mamma Mia! It’s stuck in my head

Be careful if you see “Mamma Mia” at Casper College (which you should); you’ll wake up with “Dancing Queen” by the ‘80s pop group ABBA swirling around in your head. That’s not all bad, because you’ll also have the giddy sense of joy that you felt dancing out of the Krampert Theatre after the performance.
The ‘80s music must not feel outdated to the cast including many young college students, because they have a wild energy that may come from getting back on stage after the COVID period of isolation. Who knew that we have so many good dancers and singers in Casper? It helps that the director is one of Casper College’s most famous graduates, Kurt Stamm, who has danced, choreographed, and directed on Broadway, on the road and at his own musical theatre in Michigan. All of the choreography is his creation from two previous “Mamma Mia” shows he directed; he says the dancers knocked themselves out to learn it.
Dance Instructor Jodi Jones says what’s unusual about this show is the variety of ages in the cast, from 15 to late 40s. Because the complicated story involves three former band members from the ‘70s and three potential fathers of the 20-year-old bride at the center of the story, plus a rowdy crowd of bridesmaids and groomsmen, everyone in the cast experienced meeting and working with different generations. Two of the main leads are Casper College theatre graduates finding ways to keep music and theatre in their lives. The seven-member band is all Casper musicians, adding performing an intense musical score to their day jobs. The theatre students spend so much time in their own bubble, Jones said, that mixing with community people of different generations is “a lovely thing, a symbiotic exchange.”
Stamm was intrigued that the young cast members fell in love with the ABBA music written long before they were born. But, he adds, the play and music are so beloved that “Mamma Mia” is the third highest grossing musical in the world because of its appeal. Even Stamm’s 87-year-old mother Beverly planned to attend the opening.
Another professional theatre veteran contributed a major delight of the musical, the costumes. Costume Designer Darrell Wagner traveled with Broadway shows before joining the faculty of Casper College six years ago. For this musical involving a 70s girl band, a Greek Island party, and a wedding, he needed 118 costumes for 21 people. There were bell bottom pants, flounces, flowers, go-go boots, colors and “sequins all over the place,” says Wagner. “We thought glitter was bad, but we’ll be sweeping sequins up for weeks.”
If only I could grab one of the flouncy dance costumes from the elaborate finale in time for Halloween. I’ll just have to settle for attending again before the show ends with a matinee on Oct. 23. And someday maybe I’ll forget to hum “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Take a Chance on Me” all day, every day.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist who lives in Casper.