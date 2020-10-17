Anderson: Married and quarantined – a love story?

Okay, taking turns eating was a little awkward, but it did allow for some conversation over dinner. Then there was a dinner on the deck while both wore jackets and hats. This may become a thing of the future as we all find ways to have more fun outdoors during coronavirus-dictated precautions. Sitting at opposite ends of a picnic table while eating without a mask seemed more civilized, except that dinner was over really fast so we could dash back indoors to the fireplace. But I think some reinvented version of tailgating offers promise.

This quarantining together separately is far easier than it would have been before cell phones. Now we can text each other good night or good morning from different rooms and confer about who fed the dogs and when the laundry room will be available.

What I didn’t anticipate was how much I would miss just the daily meaningless chit chat of living together. While there isn’t a married person who doesn’t sometimes long for time alone in the house to leave underwear on the floor and the milk on the counter without judgment, it turns out that pointing out how silly the cat is or seeing a smile that isn’t covered by a mask can add a lot to a day. Running to find a mask when the other person is approaching is just a little distancing. Reminding a spouse “Don’t touch me” isn’t a great promoter of closeness.