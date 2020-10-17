Anderson: Married and quarantined – a love story?

Your husband had direct contact with an unfortunate colleague who tested positive for coronavirus. You are about to go on a 14-day journey together that isn’t exactly “The Love Boat,” a honeymoon or “Survivor.” But it has some of the delights and horrors of all three.
First, I understand that for my family and most people reading this, there is more space for such a quarantine adventure than people crammed together in city apartments could imagine. So, in describing the challenges, I want to acknowledge that our struggles are far different and easier than those experienced in many other parts of the country and world.
Let’s start with a big question: How do you eat when you’re both wearing masks and supposed to distance? If you want to have dinner together, here’s one way I tried. I cooked dinner, summoned my banished husband from his basement room, put on a mask and watched him eat. See, there really isn’t a way for two masked people to eat at the same time indoors in a small space, so I generously chose to slip sips of wine under my mask while he ate. Then, when it was time for me to eat, he didn’t make the mistake of dribbling wine down his shirt because he wisely chose to abstain from drinking while masked.
A side comment here: someone, somewhere is about to get rich designing a face mask with a fitted straw to allow wine-sipping while masked. It won’t be an elegant way to drink wine, but desperate times justify some lapses in decorum.
Okay, taking turns eating was a little awkward, but it did allow for some conversation over dinner. Then there was a dinner on the deck while both wore jackets and hats. This may become a thing of the future as we all find ways to have more fun outdoors during coronavirus-dictated precautions. Sitting at opposite ends of a picnic table while eating without a mask seemed more civilized, except that dinner was over really fast so we could dash back indoors to the fireplace. But I think some reinvented version of tailgating offers promise.
This quarantining together separately is far easier than it would have been before cell phones. Now we can text each other good night or good morning from different rooms and confer about who fed the dogs and when the laundry room will be available.
What I didn’t anticipate was how much I would miss just the daily meaningless chit chat of living together. While there isn’t a married person who doesn’t sometimes long for time alone in the house to leave underwear on the floor and the milk on the counter without judgment, it turns out that pointing out how silly the cat is or seeing a smile that isn’t covered by a mask can add a lot to a day. Running to find a mask when the other person is approaching is just a little distancing. Reminding a spouse “Don’t touch me” isn’t a great promoter of closeness.
One week of quarantine is done and there’s one to go. So far no one has been voted off the island, everyone is getting enough to eat and the silence is getting old. Waving from separate vehicles as we depart the house is kind of friendly and kind of woebegone.
And yet, compared to families dropping a loved one off at the hospital with no guarantee of when they’ll see each other, the 14-day quarantine is just fine.
