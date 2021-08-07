Anderson: Merry mayhem -- eleven states, six days, two dogs

I’ll never scoff at the appeal of roadside attractions again, now that I’ve been awed by Carhenge in Nebraska, impressed by artisan created “Totos Around Town” in Kansas and mystified by the Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail in Missouri. Brew pubs, multiple “best local coffee” shops and barbecue feasts were scattered along the way from the east coast to Casper covering eleven states in six days with two dogs.
This car trip was planned by a 25-year-old adventurer with a wicked sense of humor, my daughter Anna; its purpose to transport her two Moroccan dogs from Dulles Airport to their new home on our fast-growing mini-zoo outside of Casper. The carefully researched and constructed itinerary was required to factor in dogs on the road in a stupendous heat wave, a sometimes-cranky caffeine-addicted sidekick (me) and the desire to savor the rich feast of what Americans will do to attract the curious to their hometowns.
Most surprising was the Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail, located at the highest point in St. Charles County, Missouri at 904 feet. As the website asks, “What do you do with 1.48 million cubic yards of PCBs, mercury, asbestos, TNT, radioactive uranium and radium, and contaminated sludge and rubble?” Obviously, you bury it carefully where it is and invite tourists. I declined to hike the trail, due to the 104-degree weather, but the two dogs took off running up the intimidating path on rough terrain resembling my idea of the surface of the moon. They posed prettily at the top for their own Instagram account of the adventure,
I was saving myself for our next stop at the Oz Winery in Wamego, Kansas. This little town decided it should claim itself as the site of Dorothy’s home in “The Wizard of Oz.” The winery thrives with a big list of wines created in the basement from imported grapes, including my favorite white, “Witch Gone Good.” And there’s an art walk touring the 15 differing artisan-created statues of Dorothy’s little dog Toto. One of our dogs, Jack Bauer, instantly disliked the lovely green statue called Emerald City Toto. I regret to report that he peed on the artwork. We got out of town fast.
After all, we still had to visit the Biggest Ball of Twine, the Bigfoot Crossings Museum and the statue, Beef, King of Meats. Why? Because these stops transform a long trip on the interstate, allowing us to follow confusing directions to little towns, eat ice cream at every possible opportunity and wonder about the individuals with the desire to wind twine for years or to collect a museum’s worth of Bigfoot memorabilia.
But wait, the highlight is a true American masterpiece, Carhenge, set on ten acres of windswept prairie near Alliance, Neb. Twenty-four years ago Jim Reinders decided to honor his car-loving father by arranging 39 vintage cars in various weird positions, including upside down, sideways and stuck engine-first in the ground, to resemble the ancient megaliths at Stonehenge, England. He painted them gray and from a distance, they do indeed look like the famous 2,500-year-old grouping of rocks in an astronomically significant style. Now the renamed Car Art Reserve includes dozens of other car creations, from a T-Rex with hubcaps for its vertebrae to a four seasons collection. Frankly, I loved it. We spent so much time that we had to forego the planned visit to the Birthplace of Kool Aid.