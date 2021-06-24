Anderson: Miracle on Elm Street

On a beautiful warm June night in Casper’s Big Tree Neighborhood last week, a somewhat rowdy crew of international musicians serenaded from a porch on Elm Street. Neighbors brought out their lounge chairs and a skateboard noisily navigated the uneven sidewalk while the cellists, horns, bassists and string players sampled their talents.
The mostly humor-filled evening started with two musicians from Colorado playing authentic old hunting horns that transported us all to an English countryside of 200 years ago. A young Ukrainian violinist stunned with solos from “The Red Violin” to sighs from the audience. The master of ceremonies and organizer of the event Steve Trinkle gave up his usual trumpet to somehow make music with a funnel with a trumpet mouthpiece attached to a quarter inch eight-foot hose. …dubbed a hose-a-phone. He can best be described as a mad genius of musical events who had invited colleagues and friends from his long international career to play for the joy of it in Casper.
The evening kicked off the Casper Mountain Music festival, in its second year of bringing inspiring musicians to Casper to join with local musicians and students “to form communities” and in the process give Casper people an opportunity to hear amazing talent. Trinkle movingly described the hours of isolated practice that has been life for performers in the past year of Covid restrictions. No surprise that they were unusually giddy just to be able to hear each other and play together.
Bringing such a diverse group to Wyoming from as far away as Ukraine and closer to home as Los Angeles and Las Vegas gives local music lovers access to excellence they might have to travel far to hear. The conductor this week is Ukrainian-born American conductor Taras Krysa, who heads orchestra studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. As for the musicians, they love the camaraderie while experiencing magical Casper summer on river canoe trips and mountain hikes. If you were driving to the mountain this week you might have been startled to see two musicians at the lookout turnoff blowing eerie-sounding Alphorns---the 10-feet long ones famously featured in Ricola advertising and originally used to call the cows in Switzerland.
The performances range from an evening at Gruner Brothers Brewing to one involving the 26-member orchestra on June 20. That included a concerto for eight, yes eight, timpani…. very large booming drums. One person, Genie Burkett, played all eight of them and the audience was standing up to applaud before she finished.
The festival ends with a bang on Sunday June 27 at 3 p.m. at the stately and supremely acoustical First United Methodist Church on Second Street. This one features Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite,” a mountain town favorite if there ever was one. Because of grants and sponsors, it will cost you only $10 to be thrilled and entertained by this this old-fashioned small orchestra called Portable Masterpieces, specializing in “light classical, ragtime and plenty of melodrama.”