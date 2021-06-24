Anderson: Miracle on Elm Street

Bringing such a diverse group to Wyoming from as far away as Ukraine and closer to home as Los Angeles and Las Vegas gives local music lovers access to excellence they might have to travel far to hear. The conductor this week is Ukrainian-born American conductor Taras Krysa, who heads orchestra studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. As for the musicians, they love the camaraderie while experiencing magical Casper summer on river canoe trips and mountain hikes. If you were driving to the mountain this week you might have been startled to see two musicians at the lookout turnoff blowing eerie-sounding Alphorns---the 10-feet long ones famously featured in Ricola advertising and originally used to call the cows in Switzerland.

The performances range from an evening at Gruner Brothers Brewing to one involving the 26-member orchestra on June 20. That included a concerto for eight, yes eight, timpani…. very large booming drums. One person, Genie Burkett, played all eight of them and the audience was standing up to applaud before she finished.