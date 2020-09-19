Anderson: Monty the python goes on a hunger strike

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A small python named Monty lives large in my imagination. I’ve never seen this snake, since he lives in the California home of a family friend named Kate, who earned saint status when she agreed to host her niece and Monty during the niece’s speech therapy externship in a nearby school.

Snake and young woman were headed to the grandmother’s house during the school assignment, but the family decided that grandparents might be in danger from coronavirus with a houseguest going into a middle school every day.

So here is Kate with her own demanding job, family and a rescue dog hosting niece Kiah and her pet snake. Monty arrived with some problems. He is apparently averse to change, like some people I know, and hadn’t been eating during his move from Missoula, Montana, to his temporary quarters in California. He wouldn’t come out of his travel case to settle in the nice aquarium that was awaiting him and in fact hissed when his handler reached for him. Very uncharacteristic for this previously sociable creature.