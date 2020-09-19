Anderson: Monty the python goes on a hunger strike

A small python named Monty lives large in my imagination. I’ve never seen this snake, since he lives in the California home of a family friend named Kate, who earned saint status when she agreed to host her niece and Monty during the niece’s speech therapy externship in a nearby school.
Snake and young woman were headed to the grandmother’s house during the school assignment, but the family decided that grandparents might be in danger from coronavirus with a houseguest going into a middle school every day.
So here is Kate with her own demanding job, family and a rescue dog hosting niece Kiah and her pet snake. Monty arrived with some problems. He is apparently averse to change, like some people I know, and hadn’t been eating during his move from Missoula, Montana, to his temporary quarters in California. He wouldn’t come out of his travel case to settle in the nice aquarium that was awaiting him and in fact hissed when his handler reached for him. Very uncharacteristic for this previously sociable creature.
One night soon after arrival in California, Kiah awoke to find Monty wasn’t feeling well; he coughed and threw up. Who knew snakes could cough? Kiah is a determined and devoted pet owner, so after frantic research, she found an exotic animal vet in California who would meet her for an emergency visit at 3:00 in the morning! It was an hour drive on California freeways with a coughing snake in the car, but she was game for it. Anything for Monty’s well-being.
Many blood tests later, it turns out that Monty was just hungry. His hunger strike during the travel negatively impacted his system, so the vet prescribed feeding him. Specifically, with a mouse. Happily, it turned out that Kiah happened to have a frozen mouse she had stored in Kate’s freezer for just such an occasion. Is this creepy enough for you yet? Imagine how Kate the saint must have felt to learn frozen rodents were stored in her freezer. But at least this is marginally better than the live rats that Kiah usually feeds the snake.
According to Kiah, Monty was thrilled to have his snack. Asked how she knew he was thrilled, she described how normally she dumps dinner into his cage, but this time he lunged for the food in her hand. What a success Kiah is going to be with middle school students if she can handle this behavior from a cold-blooded reptile who just wants to eat.
I think snakes are interesting, but nothing in this story would convince me to accept a small python into my house, even temporarily. If you seek any evidence that fearless young women are headed into the future, look no further than Kiah and her beloved Monty.
