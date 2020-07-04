Anderson: Mumbling through masks at Sissy’s celebration

I described the minimalist truck-camper I was picturing, and my friend said, “But what about a toilet?”

Wait. What? I told my husband I was in favor of roughing it, but no toilet? I think I heard that one correctly. So, do we need a larger truck to carry a larger RV with the luxury of an indoor toilet? This is sounding like our experiences with our daughter’s horse. When our previous small truck couldn’t pull the horse trailer, we had to upgrade to a bigger truck. Then when she traded in for a bigger horse, it required a bigger trailer. I’m worried where this hunt for a minimalist RV might lead us. I really just want a Volkswagen bus from the Sixties, flower decals and all.

Back at the party for Sissy, people were recounting his days as a rodeo clown and soldier before he became a power plant operator and college teacher. You may know about Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who wore square-dance ruffled dresses on his sturdy frame for deeply-felt reasons stemming from his childhood. His wife Vickie is as beatifically calm now as she was when he was getting beat up in bars for how he dressed. His children and grandchildren remembered him as “much more than the man who wore dresses” in his obituary.