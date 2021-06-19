Anderson: Mystery cat takes long road home

There’s a cat in Casper named Clive who could write a book about his travels.
In a case of mistaken cat identity, Clive was rescued and delivered across four states to the beautiful Whidbey Island and a new life as part of a three-cat family. The problem was, Clive wasn’t who his rescuers thought he was.
The story starts with a young couple who adopted two cats Furiosa and Colonel, brother and sister, while he was in military training in Texas. Soon the happy family of four noticed a pathetic cat hiding under a truck in Mississippi. They picked him up, giving him milk and petting him like you would, and adopted him, too. They named him Frankenstein, Frankie for short, and the dad, Navy pilot Lt. John Hogsett, developed a bond with him. Soon the lieutenant was on extended deployments overseas, a tough situation faced by so many young families. What to do with left-behind animals is often a challenge and John’s mom Mary Ann Murphy of Casper stepped in to babysit the cats.
Two years later, John was home and ready to bring the trio of cats to his new Naval Air Station at Whidbey Island, Washington. Mary Ann was preparing to drive the cats 1,122 miles when Frankie disappeared right before the trip. Knowing that Frankie held a special place in her son’s heart, Mary Ann pasted 1,000 posters around Casper to find the cat. The day before she was to leave, she got a call from someone who found a grey cat matching Frankie’s description on her doorstep.
He looked just like Frankie. Mary Ann, lifelong Catholic that she is, took the fact that his rescuer was named Trinity as a sign that the three cats would be together again. So began the car ride with three cats, who only caused trouble at night in motel rooms when they howled and scrapped with each other. When the cat trio arrived in the lieutenant’s home, the twins were not as friendly to their old pal Frankie as expected. For one thing, he kept stealing their food. As Mary Ann began the long drive back to Casper, she received a call from her son. He was at the vet with Frankie, who was hogging all the food because he had worms. Also, he wasn’t Frankie. He had no chip and when the vet turned him over on his back, it was clear that his markings were slightly different from Frankie’s.
The military couple were expecting their first baby, and Mary Ann did the compassionate thing to reduce stress on the family and drove to meet them in Idaho to retrieve Frankie’s doppelganger. He was adopted in Casper and renamed Clive for an Irish comedy where a guy gets on the wrong bus and is lost.
No one really knows where Clive came from. But we do know that after traveling 2,250 miles, he’s found a home. The whereabouts of Frankie are still unknown.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming.