Anderson: Mystery cat takes long road home

He looked just like Frankie. Mary Ann, lifelong Catholic that she is, took the fact that his rescuer was named Trinity as a sign that the three cats would be together again. So began the car ride with three cats, who only caused trouble at night in motel rooms when they howled and scrapped with each other. When the cat trio arrived in the lieutenant’s home, the twins were not as friendly to their old pal Frankie as expected. For one thing, he kept stealing their food. As Mary Ann began the long drive back to Casper, she received a call from her son. He was at the vet with Frankie, who was hogging all the food because he had worms. Also, he wasn’t Frankie. He had no chip and when the vet turned him over on his back, it was clear that his markings were slightly different from Frankie’s.