Anderson: Oh heck, let’s just go skiing

“Being outdoors, skiing, with a very limited population feels as good as it gets,” said my Jackson friend with a smile. And it probably doesn’t hurt that skiers don’t typically fall into the at-risk age and wellness groups, unless they are like a Casper treasure, the late Stan Lowe, who celebrated his 80th birthday with a day skiing at Casper’s Hogadon Ski Area.

But not all Wyoming sports are so lucky. The uncrowded nature of ski slopes didn’t apply to the Wyoming High School Athletic Association 3A/4A state basketball tournaments scheduled in Casper. That cancellation was a terrible disappointment to the athletes and their families who have focused their energy and effort on the biggest weekend of the year for them. Celebrating the good fortune of our uncrowded outdoor venues doesn’t mean ignoring what dealing with the virus has done to other March traditions.

But since looking for silver linings is one of my hobbies, I’m happy about the news that Wyoming mountains are considered a great destination for the huddled masses longing to be free of crowded trains and offices. I was in Washington D.C. last week more homesick than usual for my home on the range and it was OK with me when half of my trip on an Amtrak train was canceled. Dulles International Airport seemed very empty except for the flight to Denver.

In a Wyoming winter that refuses to loosen its grip, we still have ski masks instead of respirator masks and 36 feet of snow in the west to celebrate.

