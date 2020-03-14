Anderson: Oh heck, let’s just go skiing

Guess whose March-April air travel and tourism bookings are up despite the coronavirus? The answer is Jackson Hole, where one travel expert commented to me that not only are they not suffering from the virus-dictated disruptions to air travel and cancellations of sports events, but bookings are “rock solid” and even improved from a year ago. With Jackson’s ridiculous 440 inches of snow at the summit (36 feet!) and more coming this weekend, apparently the thrill of skiing on the best snow in years is outweighing the idea of staying home.
At the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, they are limiting the numbers who can crowd into the aerial tram, Bridger Gondola and Sweetwater Gondola “in order to preserve defensible space” to reduce the potential spread of the virus. I picture the gloved skiers standing a careful three feet apart in that defensible space, their faces covered by goggles and ski masks with the wind whipping away their own breath instantly. They are naturally garbed against infection nearly as well as the health-care workers covered head-to-foot in protective gear. And who needs hand sanitizer when you have $130 gloves with three layers of insulation?
I can imagine the people who booked ski vacations, deciding that being on the vast open spaces of Jackson’s ski slopes breathing the mountain air could likely be the healthiest location in the country, although it has still been necessary to cancel two music concerts in Jackson this month.
“Being outdoors, skiing, with a very limited population feels as good as it gets,” said my Jackson friend with a smile. And it probably doesn’t hurt that skiers don’t typically fall into the at-risk age and wellness groups, unless they are like a Casper treasure, the late Stan Lowe, who celebrated his 80th birthday with a day skiing at Casper’s Hogadon Ski Area.
But not all Wyoming sports are so lucky. The uncrowded nature of ski slopes didn’t apply to the Wyoming High School Athletic Association 3A/4A state basketball tournaments scheduled in Casper. That cancellation was a terrible disappointment to the athletes and their families who have focused their energy and effort on the biggest weekend of the year for them. Celebrating the good fortune of our uncrowded outdoor venues doesn’t mean ignoring what dealing with the virus has done to other March traditions.
But since looking for silver linings is one of my hobbies, I’m happy about the news that Wyoming mountains are considered a great destination for the huddled masses longing to be free of crowded trains and offices. I was in Washington D.C. last week more homesick than usual for my home on the range and it was OK with me when half of my trip on an Amtrak train was canceled. Dulles International Airport seemed very empty except for the flight to Denver.
In a Wyoming winter that refuses to loosen its grip, we still have ski masks instead of respirator masks and 36 feet of snow in the west to celebrate.