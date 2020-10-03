Anderson: Once in a blue moon is now

The hard freeze and snow came and went, taking with them tender tomatoes and unlucky summer flowers in pots. And as expected, the freeze ushered in the promised October days glorious enough to help us trudge through the next six (seven? eight?) months of winter with the memory that outdoors can feature colors other than white, grey and evergreen.
After the rude slap in the face that was the early freeze this year, there is something memorable about each warm and windless day under severe blue skies we are given. Feeding the horse one morning on such a perfect fall day, I was struck with the idea that there won’t be many more of these memorable mornings. And that’s part of what makes an October day so impactful. It’s like when a serious illness stops you in your tracks and you think, maybe I won’t have so many more of these perfect blue-sky days. The thought is promptly followed by getting twice the pleasure from this day. So, in effect it doubles the experience of the very same conditions that may seem nice, but kind of ho-hum in July.
The other comparison to the October mood of nostalgia is the last summer an almost-grownup son or daughter spends at home before taking off for the unknowns of college, the military or just their own apartment across town.
“Oh, no. This is the last Friday that we’ll get pizza and watch ‘Indiana Jones’ together,” thinks the mom or dad. And then proceeds to treasure every minute of a pizza and movie night. Nothing is routine when you appreciate that it could be the last one of its kind.
This particular October has a lot going for it. It follows a particularly nasty September freeze. And it has two full moons. Look for the Blue Moon (the name for the second full moon in a month) on the best possible night for such a thing – Halloween. I’m already planning spooky ways to celebrate this Blue Moon, most involving camping in some scary woods with a flashlight inside the sleeping bag. Now if only we could persuade the local coyotes to howl on cue.
They’ve probably already got a plan for this, since full moons provide better opportunities for hunting.
Hunting season is the other great thing about October in Wyoming – pulling up behind pickup trucks with the fruits of a successful hunt staring back at you from underneath impressive racks of antlers. Sometimes just the animal’s legs are sticking up. In Wyoming, you don’t tend to see a once-common Pennsylvania sight from before everyone had a truck.
People tied their deer on the hood of the car, no doubt nicely roasting the meat on top of the hot engine. Recently, I saw two women wearing antlers driving their car on Halloween, sporting a dummy hunter tied to the front, nicely combining both Halloween and hunting season.
Isn’t October great?
