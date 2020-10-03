Anderson: Once in a blue moon is now

The hard freeze and snow came and went, taking with them tender tomatoes and unlucky summer flowers in pots. And as expected, the freeze ushered in the promised October days glorious enough to help us trudge through the next six (seven? eight?) months of winter with the memory that outdoors can feature colors other than white, grey and evergreen.

After the rude slap in the face that was the early freeze this year, there is something memorable about each warm and windless day under severe blue skies we are given. Feeding the horse one morning on such a perfect fall day, I was struck with the idea that there won’t be many more of these memorable mornings. And that’s part of what makes an October day so impactful. It’s like when a serious illness stops you in your tracks and you think, maybe I won’t have so many more of these perfect blue-sky days. The thought is promptly followed by getting twice the pleasure from this day. So, in effect it doubles the experience of the very same conditions that may seem nice, but kind of ho-hum in July.

The other comparison to the October mood of nostalgia is the last summer an almost-grownup son or daughter spends at home before taking off for the unknowns of college, the military or just their own apartment across town.