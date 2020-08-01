Anderson: Once upon a time on Casper television

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consider Wyoming television news of yore. In the first half of 1980, KTWO Television was the only station in Casper, which allowed it to choose the best programs from the three big networks. That meant you could see “60 Minutes” from CBS, “Monday Night Football” from ABC and NBC’s “Little House on the Prairie” all on the same channel. This and a well-funded and led news operation gave K2 a very large voice in the life of Wyoming (The channel broadcast its programming statewide).

Credit this strikingly fortunate situation to the fact that Jack Rosenthal lived in Casper.

Jack ran K2, but was also broadcast president at K2’s owner, Los Angeles-based Harriscope Broadcasting Corp. He was president of broadcasting stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Albuquerque, Billings and Great Falls, but Rosenthal centered his life and his news passion in Casper. And wow, did that investment of commitment and money show.