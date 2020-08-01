Anderson: Once upon a time on Casper television

Consider Wyoming television news of yore. In the first half of 1980, KTWO Television was the only station in Casper, which allowed it to choose the best programs from the three big networks. That meant you could see “60 Minutes” from CBS, “Monday Night Football” from ABC and NBC’s “Little House on the Prairie” all on the same channel. This and a well-funded and led news operation gave K2 a very large voice in the life of Wyoming (The channel broadcast its programming statewide).
Credit this strikingly fortunate situation to the fact that Jack Rosenthal lived in Casper.
Jack ran K2, but was also broadcast president at K2’s owner, Los Angeles-based Harriscope Broadcasting Corp. He was president of broadcasting stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Albuquerque, Billings and Great Falls, but Rosenthal centered his life and his news passion in Casper. And wow, did that investment of commitment and money show.
When I came to K2 in 1980, I marveled at the station’s resources in a city with a population of 51,016. Having arrived from San Francisco television news, it shocked me to find nightly reports from K2’s own Capitol Bureau and Washington Bureau reporters on Wyoming issues, led by general manager Bob Price, who had a laser focus on news. Add the two weekly public affairs programs covering Wyoming issues. If you were powerful, creative or just an interesting person, you appeared on the weekly “Report to Wyoming” on K2.
The sense that Wyoming people were connected to each other and to their leaders was nurtured by this kind of news programming. Did my San Francisco station have a Washington Bureau or a regular weekly political program? Ummmm, no.
One aspect of covering news in Wyoming contrasted with in California was the communal interest in issues involving land use, mineral industries and the outdoors. These are central topics that seemed to interest everyone, which produced a kind of mutually beneficial cycle: People wanted to know, journalists could focus their efforts and everybody ended up better informed. Wyoming experienced a kind of golden age of local television news that cast light on local governments, education, politics, arts and community.
When other stations came to Casper, they brought more local coverage that gave the state sources of broadcast news not offered in other smaller cities. Eventually Harriscope sold K2 in 1987 and Wyoming local news wasn’t quite as robustly supported. Still, until recently it has offered outlets and coverage for Casper people and their projects.
Nonprofits could describe their work on a local morning show and viewers could keep up with Wyoming government and sports with regular news programming. Local camera crews showed up at community events; Casper could see itself on its television news.
That was then. This is now.
The staffs at KCWY and K2 Television are now reduced to fractions of what they were a year ago, with much content coming from outside Casper. It’s not true that an anchor person speaking to you from Alaska or even Cheyenne can credibly reflect your hometown. How can such news producers get the meaning of the Oil Bowl, the patterns of business boom and bust, the controversies over hiking the Bridle Trail or the history of fire danger on Casper Mountain?
In so many ways Wyoming is its own place. It had a lucky streak of television news worthy of its uniqueness. But that was then.
