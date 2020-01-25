Anderson: Out of sync, but in bargain heaven

I just discovered something new to celebrate about winter in Wyoming; right when the clothing and gear makers are trying to unload their winter clothes in time to celebrate Groundhog Day, our need to be warmly outfitted is hitting its stride. After all, Jackson received eight feet of snow in the first three weeks of January and I-80 has been closed in each week of the year so far. We are not the people getting ready to buy bathing suits.
No, we’re the ones who have already worn every heavy sweater and two-year-old parka for three months and need some additional outfitting. For once, our timing in the Rocky Mountains is perfect. Now, while window shopping for the kind of gear that only lottery winners could afford, it becomes clear that it’s a good thing that Wyoming winter is just getting started when other U.S. citizens are thinking about playing golf.
How lucky are we that those parkas that cost $230 and gloves priced at $80 are now on clearance sale? I nearly fainted when I noticed the original price tag on a cozy fleece hoodie I bought for $19 was $80.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s a break that we deserve when we have to endure the cruel joke of Groundhog Day predicting that somewhere, somehow, spring could arrive in February. Punxsutawney Phil may indicate daffodils are on the way in Pennsylvania, but all we see on Feb. 2 is three more months for the snow tires.
They’re selling prom dresses and bathing suits in February when we’re re-stocking the worn-out ice scrapers and wool socks that have seen so much use since September that they already have holes in them.
And don’t get me started on Easter bonnets. Once upon a time when I lived in a place far, far away, we did wear new summer dresses and open-toed shoes in March and didn’t have to cover them with down-filled coats and fur-lined boots. I have been to the Easter Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York and gone out to brunch in a restaurant jammed with ladies all in fancy hats. Imagine how far you would get parading in a lacy short-sleeved dress and feathered hat on a typical March Wyoming day.
Hearing about this mythical thing called spring that millions of our fellow Americans celebrate can make you grouchy when you dig your car out of a snowdrift on Mother’s Day (a real event in my life). So that’s why I’m clinging so tightly to gratitude for being out of sync with the world of shopping. The same experience will roll around in July, when merchants are dumping the bathing suits that seem so last season just when we might find some good use for them.
Bargain hunters are in the catbird’s seat in January and July here in the Rocky Mountains. I’ll take any comfort in a storm, especially when I wrap myself in that super-down parka that I bought for the price of a bag of groceries.