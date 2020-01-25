Anderson: Out of sync, but in bargain heaven

I just discovered something new to celebrate about winter in Wyoming; right when the clothing and gear makers are trying to unload their winter clothes in time to celebrate Groundhog Day, our need to be warmly outfitted is hitting its stride. After all, Jackson received eight feet of snow in the first three weeks of January and I-80 has been closed in each week of the year so far. We are not the people getting ready to buy bathing suits.

No, we’re the ones who have already worn every heavy sweater and two-year-old parka for three months and need some additional outfitting. For once, our timing in the Rocky Mountains is perfect. Now, while window shopping for the kind of gear that only lottery winners could afford, it becomes clear that it’s a good thing that Wyoming winter is just getting started when other U.S. citizens are thinking about playing golf.

How lucky are we that those parkas that cost $230 and gloves priced at $80 are now on clearance sale? I nearly fainted when I noticed the original price tag on a cozy fleece hoodie I bought for $19 was $80.

It’s a break that we deserve when we have to endure the cruel joke of Groundhog Day predicting that somewhere, somehow, spring could arrive in February. Punxsutawney Phil may indicate daffodils are on the way in Pennsylvania, but all we see on Feb. 2 is three more months for the snow tires.