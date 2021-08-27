Anderson: Paddling their way to history and freedom

“Godspeed, Los Polacos!” is a breathtaking ride on a history-making kayak exploration through the world’s steepest canyon by some semi-wild young Polish explorers who, amazingly enough, were helped from a disastrous return to their Soviet-dominated country by … Casper friends. “Godspeed” is a new documentary of political intrigue, danger, and startling youthful courage. And it’s showing at Casper’s David Street Station on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:15 pm. It would be a crime to miss it.

The producer managed to tell a frightening and thrilling adventure story with film shot in the worst conditions in the deep and dangerous Colca Canyon of Peru, current interviews and creative graphics. The charismatic and endearing young men who slipped out of their communist controlled country by convincing officials to give them a truck and freedom to leave did some fancy talking to take their homemade kayaks across the world. They got the improbable government support by offering the tantalizing prospect of putting Poland on the map for its adventurous explorers doing what no one had done before.

Never mind that they had minimal expertise on their homemade kayaks and the barest of expedition outfitting, they were going to succeed or else. And they were going to break the chains of Soviet bloc rule in Poland in 1981.