Anderson: Paddling their way to history and freedom

“Godspeed, Los Polacos!” is a breathtaking ride on a history-making kayak exploration through the world’s steepest canyon by some semi-wild young Polish explorers who, amazingly enough, were helped from a disastrous return to their Soviet-dominated country by … Casper friends. “Godspeed” is a new documentary of political intrigue, danger, and startling youthful courage. And it’s showing at Casper’s David Street Station on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:15 pm. It would be a crime to miss it.
The producer managed to tell a frightening and thrilling adventure story with film shot in the worst conditions in the deep and dangerous Colca Canyon of Peru, current interviews and creative graphics. The charismatic and endearing young men who slipped out of their communist controlled country by convincing officials to give them a truck and freedom to leave did some fancy talking to take their homemade kayaks across the world. They got the improbable government support by offering the tantalizing prospect of putting Poland on the map for its adventurous explorers doing what no one had done before.
Never mind that they had minimal expertise on their homemade kayaks and the barest of expedition outfitting, they were going to succeed or else. And they were going to break the chains of Soviet bloc rule in Poland in 1981.
Mapping the political climate that led the explorers to organize parades in support of the Solidarity Movement that eventually led to Polish independence make the film more than the thrilling adventure tale that it is; it’s a fascinating window into a moment of huge political change. Historical footage is enhanced with clever, simple graphics that make the complicated story easy to understand. And then there are the modern interviews with the explorers themselves, who tell their stories with charm, humor and great conviction.
Adding to the wonder of the whole thing is the fact that two of the expedition members, cameraman Jacek Bogucki and photographer Zbigniew Bzdak eventually settled in Casper and are well known in our community. I had the pleasure of working with them for years in television and media projects, but my jaw dropped when I learned through the film of their near-death experiences and the grim reality they escaped in a Poland under communist rule.
Wait, I thought, those guys I worked with on countless Wyoming stories nearly starved to death in a treacherous canyon and risked freedom and a future in Poland for a great adventure. They were condemned by their home country, rescued from utter poverty by Polish acrobats they met by chance in Las Vegas, celebrated as heroes in Peru and saved from a dangerous return to possible arrest at the very last minute with the help of Sen. Alan Simpson.
As we sometimes say flippantly, you can’t make this stuff up.
But you can be thrilled by the film at its Casper showing on Sept. 2 and celebrate Casper’s Jacek Bogucki and producer Sonia Szczesna in person. The explorers defied danger, political repression, a total lack of resources to make this journey. We are lucky enough to just show up at the outdoor screening downtown and enjoy it all.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming.