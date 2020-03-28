Anderson: Plenty of social distance in Wyoming

There’s an insulting map of successful social distancing that stars Wyoming as the Bad Boy. We were the only state to earn an F for our decline in movement since the coronavirus hit the U.S., marked with an ugly mustard color on a map of pretty blues and olive greens for the more compliant states. The data company Unacast used cell phones to measure how much people were moving around, and wow, were we the losers, the only state to have a decline in measured movement under 10 percent. The well-behaved citizens in locations such as Washington D.C. showed at least a 40 percent decrease in the distance traveled.
But wait just a minute. I’m not sure we’re the lowlife scofflaws described by the Unacast map. Many of my friends are simply taking nice long drives to get out of the house.
On one such drive to Lake Alcova last Sunday, my husband and I drove along the river by Grey Reef. There we discovered a parking lot with at least 20 pickup trucks in it where the Bureau of Land Management Trapper’s Route fishing spots begin.
But the parking lot itself was a ghost town. None of the owners of those trucks stood within six feet of each other; in fact, only a few were visible in the North Platte River in their waders, fishing in our world-famous blue ribbon fishing stream. The others were either floating the river in their fishing boats or walking along the river looking for a spot well away from anyone else. Still, they had to drive 62.4 miles roundtrip to their isolated spots, suggesting a refusal to socially distance. No one is more socially distant than a Wyoming fisherman.
Crazy! We’re great at distancing. No doubt you’ve seen the dramatic photo of a cowboy on horseback with the caption “Wyoming: Defining social distancing since 1890.”
We do move around a lot in Wyoming, even if just going to the grocery store. The nearest one to me is 10 miles away. So, the city dweller who travels two blocks for groceries looks much more committed to distancing than I do, but you can bet the store on Broadway in New York is more crowded than mine. My doctor is 20 miles away, a 40-mile round trip. And five of the people who deliver this newspaper drive 2,000 miles every night.
If I take a one mile walk up the road where I live, my cell phone may think I’m mixing with hundreds of people at brew pubs, coffee shops and clothing stores. In reality, I’ll see three horses, two dogs, possibly a small herd of deer and some magpies on my two-mile walk, no potentially infected humans at all.
Some ways people I know are putting miles on their cell phones without much human contact include delivering food to the front doors of neighbors’ houses, hiking on Casper Mountain and walking the dog enough finally to wear him out. There are six of us per square mile in Wyoming for a density less than only one state, Alaska. And I hardly ever run into a contagious person among the six of us on our mile. Our square-peg state just won’t fit into some round holes.
