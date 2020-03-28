Anderson: Plenty of social distance in Wyoming

There’s an insulting map of successful social distancing that stars Wyoming as the Bad Boy. We were the only state to earn an F for our decline in movement since the coronavirus hit the U.S., marked with an ugly mustard color on a map of pretty blues and olive greens for the more compliant states. The data company Unacast used cell phones to measure how much people were moving around, and wow, were we the losers, the only state to have a decline in measured movement under 10 percent. The well-behaved citizens in locations such as Washington D.C. showed at least a 40 percent decrease in the distance traveled.

But wait just a minute. I’m not sure we’re the lowlife scofflaws described by the Unacast map. Many of my friends are simply taking nice long drives to get out of the house.

On one such drive to Lake Alcova last Sunday, my husband and I drove along the river by Grey Reef. There we discovered a parking lot with at least 20 pickup trucks in it where the Bureau of Land Management Trapper’s Route fishing spots begin.

