Anderson: Powerful Path of Honor brings healing to Native veterans

More than one speaker described PTSD that had gone undiagnosed for years, but now can be addressed publicly, and expressed hope that this particular monument will have an impact for veterans. The Path of Honor is intended to provide a place to rest and reflect.

A red path leads from the east up a gentle slope through four large monoliths in silhouette against the Wind River Mountains to the west. From one side, they are rugged rock, but as you go around them, etched faces and events almost eerily appear from the rock, representing Native soldiers from different eras, along with etched sayings. The power of the art slowly builds as you walk the red path, which is meant to symbolize the courage of following a path of honor and purpose.

The stories and images do their job of catching attention and making the point that Native Americans have served in the U.S. military for more than 200 years. Families who attended the dedication posed for pictures in front of some of the stone images, the kids closely inspecting the scenes on the rock and pointing them out to their parents.

There’s much symbolism in the Path of Honor. Looking back from the end of the path, the four stones appear to form a buffalo. And that’s the point, said Ratliff. “We see it as sort of the same symbol as a warrior. A warrior protects and provides, and so does the buffalo.”

Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming.

